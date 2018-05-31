SMMT: Britain’s engine production hits record-breaking pace as more than 1 million engines made in 2018 so far

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “It is fantastic to see Britain’s engine plants continue to break production records – a result of significant investment into R&D and facilities, and ongoing demand for the advanced low emission internal combustion engines of which the UK is a world leader. Driven by overseas demand, more than 60% of this output is destined for export so securing a deal that keeps trade flowing freely with our biggest partner, the EU, is paramount.”

