The UK’s new bus, coach and minibus market has strengthened its recovery, recording a second consecutive year of growth and the best annual performance since 2008,1 according to the latest figures publish3ed today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). A 70.1% increase in registrations saw 8,390 buses join Britain’s roads in 2024 to become the largest overall European bus market,2 reflecting growing operator confidence in ridership levels and substantial government funding for zero emission technologies.

2024 saw robust demand across all segments, with deliveries of minibuses more than doubling, up 102.5% to 4,816 registrations, and accounting for 57.4% of the overall market. Single and double-decker bus deliveries also grew, up 22.5% to 1,973 units and 69.6% to 1,601 units respectively.

Registrations in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were all up, rising by 77.2%, 184.9% and 52.4% respectively, while rollout in Scotland dropped by -15.6%. With its larger population, England accounted for the lion’s share (87.4%) of all vehicles delivered.

The zero emission bus fleet solidified its role as a cornerstone of the UK’s net zero transformation, as Britain also maintained its status as Europe’s biggest ZEV bus market by volume,3 with 1,570 electric or hydrogen units entering service across all three bus types in 2024. This represented a 35.5% increase in demand, driven in part by increased model availability, with operators able to choose from 17 options – particularly in the new single and double decker bus market, where ZEVs comprised 43.9% of registrations.

Given the vital role of the UK’s bus fleet in providing sustainable nationwide mass transport solutions, increased adoption demonstrates the sector’s steadfast commitment to the nation’s zero emission mobility goals. Britain’s expanding bus fleet, already advanced in its transition, has been further accelerated by the rollout of the Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) scheme across regions. With the second phase of funding now awarded and orders placed, additional zero emission bus deliveries are expected this year.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

Two years of growth and a 16-year high have cemented the recovery of Britain’s bus sector, with passenger numbers continuing to rise alongside increasing deliveries of new zero-emission buses. Government funding is helping deliver this standout performance and, as Europe’s largest zero emission bus market, we are well on our way to achieving our net zero goals, improving air quality and providing sustainable public transport in every region.

1. Full year bus and coach registrations, 2008: 9,558 units

2. Italy (2nd place) total bus registrations, 2024 (ACEA): 6,594 units

3. Italy (2nd place) ZEB registrations, 2024 (ACEA): 1,175 units

SOURCE: SMMT