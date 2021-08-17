SMC Motor Group to debut the new SEAT Ibiza and Arona at the British Motor Show

The new SEAT Ibiza and Arona will make their UK debut with SMC Motor Group at the upcoming British Motor Show

Both models are available to order now from all retailers across the UK, with the first deliveries expected this September.

The new SEAT Ibiza starts at £16,945 OTR, and features a variety of new exterior design features. These include three new alloy wheel designs, as well as full LED exterior lighting as standard and two new body colour finishes – Sapphire Blue and Asphalt Blue.

The new SEAT Arona starts at £19,260 OTR, and is available in three new body colours (Sapphire Blue, Asphalt Blue and Dark Camouflage) as well as three new contrasting roof colours (Midnight Black, Magnetic Tech and Candy White).

Inside, both the Arona and Ibiza feature newly designed air vents with LED lighting surrounding them, in a colour unique to the chosen trim level.

The infotainment system has been upgraded too, with an all-new 9.2 inch display (on SE Technology trims and above – 8.25 inch on SE), including Full Link smartphone integration and SEAT Connect.

James Kimber, Managing Director of SMC Motor Group, commented: “We are very excited to be attending the British Motor Show this year with the first UK models of the new SEAT Ibiza and Arona. The show is a great opportunity to showcase the newest cars we have to offer, and the new SEAT Arona and Ibiza come with a host of the latest technologies and design features. We look forward to welcoming visitors to experience the new versions of these popular SEAT models for themselves.”

SMC Motor Group will also be exhibiting the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID PHEV, with experts on hand to talk customers through the benefits of plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The British Motor Show will be taking place between 19th – 22nd August 2021, at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

SOURCE: SEAT