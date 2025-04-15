Smartkem to premiere MicroLED Smart Backlight demonstration for next generation LCD displays in automotive industry

MicroLED Smart Backlight demonstration can be found at Smartkem booth no. M505 at Touch Taiwan 2025

Smartkem (Nasdaq: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, has unveiled at the Touch Taiwan 2025 conference, a demonstration of a MicroLED Smart Backlight that has the potential to drive a new generation of Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs) that could transform display technology in the automotive industry.

Smartkem has developed the “MiP4”, a package of four MicroLEDs connected using Smartkem’s chip-first architecture and its unique interlayer dielectric semiconductor materials. A demonstration of the first application of the MiP4: a 12.3in MicroLED Smart Backlight, has now been unveiled at Taiwan’s largest technical conference, Touch Taiwan 2025. The MicroLED Smart Backlight delivers higher brightness and better contrast in LCD screens that are frequently used in the automotive industry today.

Smartkem Chairman and CEO Ian Jenks said, “We are thrilled to be demonstrating the first application of our MiP4 here at Touch Taiwan. This microLED backlight demonstrates the capability our unique semiconductor materials to revolutionize existing display markets, including LCD displays used in the automotive industry. This market holds huge opportunity for Smartkem as it is forecast to reach more than 25 million units by 20301, each of which would use more than 500 MiP4s.”

Smartkem Chairman and CEO Ian Jenks will deliver a keynote address on Smartkem’s MicroLED Smart Backlight on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 16:00 local time at Touch Taiwan 2025.

SOURCE: Smartkem