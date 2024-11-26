smart UK chooses Ohme as its new official EV charger partner

smart UK has chosen dynamic EV charging company Ohme as its new and exclusive official home EV charging partner

The agreement will see smart recommend Ohme chargers to customers who need a home charging solution. Ohme chargers will be available to view in smart retailers, with Ohme providing a full solution including the charger and installation as well as retailer training and support.

“We are delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Ohme as our exclusive home charger supplier,” said Jason Allbutt, CEO smart UK. “Our vehicles are designed to offer an emotive yet intuitive experience that adapts to the user’s needs, making Ohme’s unique dynamic charging capabilities the perfect match for us.”

David Watson, CEO of Ohme said: “The smart #1 and new #3 are some of the most exciting new electric vehicles on the market. This collaboration with smart helps to underline Ohme’s position as the UK’s fastest-growing home EV charging company. We’re looking forward to introducing smart’s customers to the benefits of dynamic charging and supporting its retailer network.”

Ohme’s dynamic EV chargers use live data from the grid and are compatible with any UK energy tariff including the UK’s most affordable rates from Octopus and OVO. Ohme chargers automatically adjust to optimise the cost of charging and accessing all the times of the smartest, greenest and lowest cost energy tariffs as well as featuring a solar boost function reducing reliance on the grid.

Fully-charging a smart #1 with a 62kWh battery using an Ohme on a dynamic EV tariff such as Intelligent Octopus Go*, could cost just £4.34. Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the national grid is at its highest, further lowering their CO2 impact.

Ohme is the official charger provider for Motability Operations.

* Intelligent Octopus Go at 7.0p/kWh

SOURCE: Ohme