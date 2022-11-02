smart selects HERE to provide connected vehicle services for all-new electric SUV

smart brand utilizes HERE Connected Vehicle Services and HERE SDK to power its highly anticipated, all-new smart #1

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that smart will utilize a host of HERE Connected Vehicle Services and the HERE Software Development Kit (SDK) to power its new compact SUV. The all-electric smart #1 will take full advantage of HERE digital services to provide a connected vehicle experience.

The smart #1 has been available for pre-order in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland since October 18, 2022, and will be available for pre-order in Austria, Belgium and the UK from the beginning of 2023.

HERE Connected Vehicle Services for an urban-centric SUV

As an urban mobility companion, the smart #1 will be using HERE map data, HERE Real-Time Traffic, and robust POIs including HERE On-Street and Off-Street Parking. These HERE Connected Vehicle Services will be delivered to the smart #1 via global mobility tech company ECARX, who developed the digital head unit for the new SUV and co-developed the smart OS operating system in conjunction with smart.

With traffic congestion as the main challenge for urban drivers, smart has equipped all of its #1 models with HERE Real-Time Traffic. This service helps drivers stay safe and save time by offering detailed information on traffic congestion and potential road hazards.

HERE Real-Time Traffic coupled with HERE Parking helps smart drivers plan more efficiently by providing ETAs that take into account the time it takes to drive and to park. HERE Parking helps reduce time spent looking for parking by showing drivers where they are most likely to find available on- and off-street parking. The service delivers information on pricing and restrictions, such as maximum parking duration, as well as no parking and loading zones. HERE Parking is powered by historical and near real-time data coming from a vast partner network ecosystem, including vehicle sensors.

A consistent driving experience both inside and outside the vehicle

To provide a consistent driver experience, both inside and outside the vehicle, smart is utilizing the HERE SDK to create a mobile companion application that allows users to locate their vehicle’s position as well as nearby EV charging points.

The HERE SDK provides high-fidelity vector maps of more than 190 countries, in 60 languages, with optimized data size for low-latency download and response times. HERE customization tools enable map content customization at various levels, such as highlighting important objects by changing colors and icons, and editing dynamic properties of cartography objects such as buildings, roads and land use.

“HERE provides the digital services our urban users expect – like real-time traffic and efficient parking – all delivered in the consistent and original smart look and feel,” said Dirk Adelmann, CEO of smart Europe GmbH. “We are grateful to count HERE as a trusted partner, both for their technical expertise and their quality, on our journey to transform the smart brand.”

“We are proud to support the rebranding of smart, powering the first vehicle of the new generation all-electric product family. HERE Connected Vehicles Services and HERE SDK help smart deliver on its promise of an immersive digital experience, both within and outside the vehicle,” said Fred Hessabi, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies.

SOURCE: HERE