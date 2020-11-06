Smart idea in times of the coronavirus: Audi apprentices develop digital guidance system

A creative idea to combat the crisis: Audi apprentices have developed a digital access control system for self-service markets at the company. This will make it even easier for Audi employees in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm to comply with the social distancing rules. The apprentices installed their digital access control system in selected self-service shops in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm. The access system essentially works like a traffic light and coordinates entry and exit separately. It also ensures that no more than the permitted number of Audi employees are in a shop at any one time. A light barrier controls the traffic lights. Of course, even with the lights in place, face coverings remain mandatory.

SOURCE: Audi