Small Q, big coup: The Audi Q2 in new top form

Progressive design, compact dimensions, and great driving pleasure: The Audi Q22 established itself as a car full of character right away when it was introduced on the market four years ago. Audi has now refreshed the car, giving the exterior an even more distinctive profile with striking details and new headlights. The Audi connect services now connect the compact SUV even more closely with its owner, and state-of-the-art assist systems make for an even more confident driving experience.

Even more striking at the front and rear: the exterior design

The Audi Q23 is a robust, sporty all-around vehicle as its design indicates at the first glance: It is sporty, elongated, and powerful at the same time, and its corners and edges give it an even more confident appearance. The compact SUV measures 4.21 meters (13.8 ft) in length, 17 millimeters (0.7 in) more than before. The wheelbase of 2.60 meters (8.5 ft), the width of 1.79 meters (5.9 ft), and the height of 1.54 meters (5.1 ft) have remained the same. The drag coefficient with sport suspension is 0.31 – a top-of-the-range result in the small SUV segment.

The Audi designers have now applied the motif of the polygon, which already characterized the front and shoulder line, to the rear end as well: The bumper has an integrated angular diffuser insert with large pentagons on both sides. The front has also been modified, and the surfaces below the headlights now have a more distinctive shape. The large implied air inlets, which are also pentagonal, also appear even more expressive, especially in the optional S line equipment line. The octagonal Singleframe is slightly lower than before, making the front section appear wider.

The color palette of the updated Audi Q2 includes five new colors: Apple green is celebrating its premiere with the brand, and Manhattan gray, Navarra blue, arrow gray, and turbo blue are newly available for the compact SUV. The blades on the C-pillars are painted either in body color or designed in black, gray, and silver shades, and genuine carbon is also available as an option.

In addition to the basic version, Audi offers the advanced and S line exterior equipment lines. In the basic version, the attachments in the lower area of the body are grained black; in the advanced line, they are painted in Manhattan gray, and in the S line, they are painted in the body color. Both lines include mirror housings in the body color, and the front entries feature illuminated aluminum strips. Two versions of the black styling package and the exclusive carbon styling package are available in addition.

Top-of-the-line technology: Matrix LED headlights

Even in the standard version, the revised Q2 illuminates the road with LED headlights, and Audi will install the new Matrix LED headlights upon request. One shared module houses seven individual LEDs. The intelligently controlled high beam light always illuminates the road as brightly as possible without blinding other road users. Ten further light-emitting diodes installed behind rhomboid optical components generate the daytime running light. Seven LEDs generate the dynamic turn signals independently.

For the rear lights, Audi offers a version with LED technology. If the Matrix LED headlights are on board, the dynamic turn signal is also included. When the car is locked and unlocked, dynamic light sequencing plays in the headlights and rear lights.

One TFSI, one TDI: the engines for the Q2

The compact SUV is being launched on the German market with two powerful engines. The 1.5 TFSI that powers the Q2 35 TFSI4 has an output of 110 kW (150 PS) and produces 250 Nm (184.4 lb-ft) of torque between 1,500 and 3,500 rpm. At low loads and engine speeds, its efficiency system, cylinder on demand (COD), temporarily deactivates the second and third cylinders. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) takes 8.6 seconds; its peak is 218 km/h (135.5 mph). These values apply to the versions with six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed S tronic to in equal measure.

The diesel engine in the Q2 35 TDI5 also outputs 110 kW (150 PS) and produces a maximum torque of 360 Nm (265.5 lb-ft). It allows similar driving performance to the 1.5 TFSI. Like all engines in the Q2, the 2.0 TDI complies with the limits of the new Euro 6 AP emission standard. This is in part due to the twin dosing technology that reduces the NO x emissions of the TDI considerably. Two SCR catalytic converters work together here: One is located directly behind the engine, and the other is installed further back in the exhaust system under the vehicle floor. They cover different operating situations and complement each other’s effects.

The seven-speed S tronic transmission is optional for the 1.5 TFSI and comes as standard with the 2.0 TDI. Audi can also equip the diesel model with quattro all-wheel drive as an option. Its multi-plate clutch, which transfers the engine torque to the rear wheels steplessly as needed, belongs to a new generation. It is around one kilogram (2.2 lb) lighter than the predecessor component and offers increased efficiency thanks to various small optimization measures performed on the bearings and oil supply, for example. An entry-level engine and further engine versions will follow in 2021.

A pleasant place: the interior

The spacious interior of the Audi Q2 accommodates five passengers. They can get in with ease at sit in a comfortably elevated position. The optional panoramic glass sunroof brings light and air into the car; tinted privacy glazing, which is also optional, shields the rear seating area from view. The luggage compartment holds 405 liters (14.3 cu ft), expanding to 1,050 liters (37.1 cu ft) when the rear seat backs are folded down; these figures are reduced by 50 liters (1.8 cu ft)each for the TDI engine with quattro drive. On request, Audi will deliver the storage and luggage compartment package and a tailgate that opens and closes electrically. With the 1.5 TFSI, the Q2 can tow trailers weighing up to 1,500 kilograms (3,306.9 lb) with the optional coupling.

The interior design of the compact SUV echoes the taut design language of the exterior. The round air vents with their jet design and the gear lever knob – or selector lever of the S tronic – have been retouched slightly. The interior S line is available as an alternative to the basic variant. Both versions can be combined freely with the three exterior variants.

New package strategy: equipment and materials

Audi has bundled all seats, upholstery, and colors into seven packages, four of which are assigned to the basic interior, while the other three are assigned to the interior S line. In the packages for the basic interior, standard or sport seats are available with fabric upholstery or a combination of leather and artificial leather.

The seat upholstery is generally kept in black. Depending on the version, they feature accent stripes on the side bolsters or contrasting stitching in gray, black, and brown.

Sport seats come as standard with the interior S line. The upholstery, which features embossed S logos on the backrest, consists either of fabric and artificial leather, chrome-free tanned leather, or a combination of leather and the Dinamica microfiber material, which is a new addition to the range and will replace Alcantara. Dinamica looks and feels like suede but consists mainly of recycled polyester, which is sourced from textiles and PET bottles, for example. The interior S line also features accent stripes and contrasting stitching in gray and black.

The packages include further equipment, such as the pedals and footrests, which are made of stainless steel in the interior S line, the front door sill trims (illuminated and with S logos in the interior S line), and the inlays, which are available in matt brushed aluminum with the interior S line. The feature known as Format light graphics is particularly attractive: The trim strip on the instrument panel and the knee pads on the center console are backlit, with the light shining through numerous millimeter-sized openings.

Customers who order the ambient lighting package plus can choose from ten colors. Some convenience features are available individually in the fresh Q2. However, most are bundled in the new climate control, comfort, function, interior, infotainment, dynamism, and assist systems packages. This provides a better overview of the extensive range of configurations for the vehicle, especially since the packages have been compiled such that they accommodate the customers’ wishes, which Audi has analyzed in detail. Audi will roll out this new strategy in all model series and adjust them to the respective preferences in the important global markets.

Highly connected: displays, infotainment, and Audi connect

The range in terms of displays and infotainment is structured in three levels in the Q2. An analog instrument with a monochrome display comes as standard, and a color display is available as an option. The top-of-the-line version is the Audi virtual cockpit with a 12.3-inch diagonal. As regards infotainment, the MMI radio plus comes as standard. It includes a DAB tuner and a seven-inch color display. The first option is the connectivity infotainment package with an 8.3-inch display, preparation for navigation system, and the Audi smartphone interface. The top-of-the-range infotainment system is the MMI navigation plus, which is available in the navigation package. It is operated via the rotary pushbutton on the center tunnel (MMI touch) or via natural-language voice control.

MMI navigation plus brings the Audi connect services on board via an LTE module; these services include navigation with Google Earth™ and online traffic information. A Wi-Fi hotspot connects the passengers’ mobile devices. The services of Audi connect emergency call & service and Audi connect remote & control are new additions and are both part of the standard equipment of the updated Q2. They allow the owner to lock the vehicle remotely or check the fuel fill level, for example. To do this, owners can use the myAudi app on their smartphones, which is also free. Customers who wish to prohibit the transfer of data can activate privacy mode in the MMI system.

Hardware elements such as the Audi smartphone interface or the Audi phone box, which connect mobile phones to the car directly, complete the infotainment program. The Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System actuates 14 loudspeakers with an output of 705 watts – its performance is a special feature in the compact SUV segment.

Even greater confidence on the road: the driver assist systems

Audi provides numerous driver assist systems for the revised Q2. The Audi pre sense front safety system, which uses radar to monitor traffic in front of the car, comes as standard. It can warn the driver of impending collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists. Should the driver not react, the system attempts to avoid the accident or reduce its severity by braking.

The optional assist systems are subdivided into the “Drive,” “Park,” and “Safety” packages.

The “Drive” package comprises multiple elements: the navigation package, the Audi virtual cockpit, the emergency assist, traffic sign recognition via camera, cruise control, and the adaptive cruise assist which is based upon it. In many situations, it can assist the driver with accelerating, decelerating, and steering within the lane.

In order to maintain lateral guidance, the driver need only gently touch the capacitive steering wheel, which is part of the system, to prove that they are paying attention. The adaptive cruise assist operates up to a speed of 210 km/h (130.5 mph).

The assist package Park bundles the parking system plus, the hold assist, and the reversing camera. The assist package Safety includes Audi pre sense basic, Audi side assist, and the rear cross-traffic assist. Further systems include the lane departure warning, automatic distance control, camera-based traffic sign recognition, and the park assist, which is based upon the assist package Park. It steers the Q2 into and out of parking spaces automatically.

Progressive steering as standard: the suspension

The Audi Q2 is a sporty compact SUV. Its standard equipment includes the progressive steering, which becomes more and more direct the further the driver turns the steering wheel. It thereby ensures excellent handling while maneuvering and a great driving experience on winding roads. In the models with front-wheel drive, wishbones and MacPherson suspension struts guide the front wheels, and a torsion-beam structure is installed in the rear. The 35 TDI quattro features four-link suspensions.

The dynamic package includes further elements: a sport suspension that lowers the body by 10 millimeters (0.4 in)(standard with the S line), brake calipers painted in red, a sound actuator for the engine, and the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, which is also available separately. This system enables the driver to configure the drive, steering assistance, and other systems in five modes: auto, efficiency, comfort, dynamic, and individual. The driving experience becomes even more versatile with the dynamic package plus, which includes the suspension with damper control. It offers a wide range, spanning from snappy and taut handling to highly comfortable cruising.

The range of wheels and tires starts with the 16-inch and 205/60 formats. In the advanced and S line lines, the Audi Q2 comes with 17-inch wheels and 215/55 tires. Topping the range are 19-inch wheels from Audi Sport with 235/40 tires. Three new rim designs complete the offering. With roughly 20 centimeters (7.9 in) of ground clearance, the compact SUV also does well on unpaved roads. The ESC stabilization control has an integrated offroad mode.

