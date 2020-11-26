Slovenia’s first electric transporter is a MAN eTGE

In early November, Henkel Maribor d.o.o. took possession of a MAN eTGE electric transporter, thus setting a milestone in distribution and delivery logistics in Slovenia. That’s because the vehicle is Slovenia’s first fully electric transporter in the 3-6-tonne segment. The eTGE will be deployed in the technical supply department of the consumer goods manufacturer’s Slovenian subsidiary, where it will primarily be used to transport consumables and deliver samples to various institutions. Switching from a diesel-powered to an electric transporter will enable Henkel Maribor to cut its CO 2 emissions by 1.5 to 2 tonnes a year. The first electric transporter in its fleet is setting the company on the road to an electric future.

“At Henkel Maribor, we are fully committed to our sustainability strategy, which we are pursuing at every level of our business. We are extremely proud to be the first company in Slovenia to add an electricity-driven transporter to our fleet. The MAN eTGE electric transporter is our way of proving that the use of electronic vehicles in logistics brings many advantages, not least since it represents an enormous step towards a sustainable future,” says Christof Vollstedt, the Managing Director of Henkel Maribor d.o.o.

According to statistical surveys, 70% of the city’s light commercial vehicles cover less than 100 kilometres a day. The MAN eTGE is therefore the perfect solution for environmentally friendly, quiet transportation in urban areas. Its range of up to 140 kilometres in city traffic (115 km according to the WLTP cycle) suffices for most purposes in town. The extensive standard configuration of the eTGE also makes it particularly suitable for urban use: the MAN electric transporter has an active Lane Guard System, a front and rear parking assistant as well as a side wall protection system, a “ComfortPlus” driver’s seat, Climatronic air-conditioning system, multifunction steering wheel, Emergency Brake Assist, LED main headlights and daytime driving lights, MAN Media Van Navigation and a rear-view camera as well as an eight-year guarantee on its batteries.

Claus Wallenstein, Managing Director at MAN Truck & Bus Slovenia, points to another key reason for the success of the MAN eTGE: “If you take into account the much lower operating costs, especially with regard to energy and maintenance, as well as the available subsidies, the overall cost of this award-winning electric transporter is no higher than that of the diesel version.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus