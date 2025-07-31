SkyDrive starts summer demonstration flights at Expo 2025 in Osaka

SkyDrive Inc., a leading eVTOL (*1) aircraft manufacturer based in Japan, is pleased to announce the safe and successful completion of a demonstration flight of the SKYDRIVE at the Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan

SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading eVTOL (*1) aircraft manufacturer based in Japan, is pleased to announce the safe and successful completion of a demonstration flight of the SKYDRIVE (SkyDrive Model SD-05) at the Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan. SkyDrive will continue to showcase the capabilities of the SKYDRIVE with a series of further demonstration flights through to August 24 (see below for details).

Back in February 2023, SkyDrive was included in a select group of the advanced air mobility companies chosen to demonstrate their smart mobility technology at the Expo under the event’s theme of showcasing the technology that will shape the future of society. As a result of this opportunity, the successful demonstration of our aircraft at the Expo became one of SkyDrive’s key development milestones. Following extensive development activity and an accident-free flight test campaign that confirmed the aircraft’s safety, SkyDrive is excited to show our aircraft to the public as per the demonstration flight schedule below.

SkyDrive Demonstration Flight Schedule

SkyDrive will fly at the EXPO Vertiport every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between Friday August 1 and Sunday August 24. No flights will be scheduled on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For further information on the SkyDrive flight schedule, please click the link below:

https://en.skydrive2020.com/archives/16065

*For the latest information on actual flight times, please refer to the official EXPO 2025 Visitors app (*2) and SkyDrive’s own social media (*3).

Please note the following:

The above schedule is provisional and subject to change without notice.

Flights may be postponed or cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

Flights may be postponed or cancelled for aircraft maintenance.

Demonstration Flight Area

Following a comprehensive safety analysis, SkyDrive has taken the decision to start and complete the demonstration flights from the EXPO Vertiport, which is located in the Mobility Experience Area in the northwest corner of the Expo venue.