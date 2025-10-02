SkyDrive joins public-private discussion with Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Airways, Saha Group, and Saha Tokyu Corporation, aiming for eVTOL aircraft operations in Thailand

SkyDrive Inc., a Japanese leading eVTOL (*1) aircraft manufacturer, announced its participation in a public-private discussion in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 10, 2025

SkyDrive Inc., a Japanese leading eVTOL (*1) aircraft manufacturer, announced its participation in a public-private discussion in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 10, 2025. The discussion focused on establishing eVTOL aircraft operations in Thailand. This follows a last June MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Thai conglomerate Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited and Saha Tokyu Corporation to investigate eVTOL aircraft operations in the country.

To successfully introduce eVTOL, next-generation air mobility, into society, public-private collaboration is essential, involving not only aircraft developers but also various organizations and companies responsible for legal frameworks and infrastructure development. The recent meeting was held at the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) headquarters to discuss the future of next-generation air mobility and further develop the country’s aviation market. Representatives from CAAT, Bangkok Airways, Saha Pathana Inter-Holding, Saha Tokyu Corporation, and SkyDrive exchanged information and ideas from the perspectives of a public authority, commercial airline, and an aviation technology company. (*2)

Following the MOU signed in June 2024, SkyDrive is investigating business prospects for its aircraft in Thailand, focusing on locations such as Si Racha, Koh Samui, and Bangkok, with Bangkok Airways. (*3)

A potential visit by the CAAT to Japan to observe SkyDrive’s flight demonstrations is under consideration. This development is a significant stride for Thailand’s burgeoning air mobility sector and aligns with SkyDrive’s business objectives in the country.

SkyDrive is developing “flying cars” (eVTOLs) with the mission of “leading the mobility revolution that happens once in a century,” and aiming to realize a future where the sky is utilized for daily transportation. At the Expo 2025 Osaka, we conducted a demonstration flight of our flying car, the “SKYDRIVE” (SkyDrive Model SD-05). (*4) SkyDrive will continue its business activities in Japan and around the world toward the realization of flying cars.

(*1) “eVTOL” is an abbreviation for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing. As the name suggests, eVTOL aircraft can take off and land without a runway. eVTOLs are powered by electricity and incorporate advanced, automatic, flight control technology.

(*2) Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT)’s Facebook post regarding this meeting

https://www.facebook.com/100064795145989/posts/1226968139473013/?rdid=ks0hrwcIE6yewa6K#

(*3) The announcement regarding SkyDrive and Saha Pathana Inter-Holdings and Saha Tokyu Corporation https://en.skydrive2020.com/archives/13132

(*4) The announcement regarding the Expo 2025 Osaka https://en.skydrive2020.com/archives/16292

