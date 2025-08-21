SkyDrive and Whitesky forge strategic alliance to launch eVTOL operations in Indonesia

Strategic partnership to introduce eVTOL in Indonesia; agreement reached for up to 30 pre-orders

SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturer based in Japan, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with PT Whitesky Aviation (“Whitesky”), one of Indonesia’s foremost helicopter operators. The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of eVTOL aircraft in Indonesia and explore innovative business models that can transform both urban and industrial mobility.

Under the agreement, SkyDrive and Whitesky will jointly explore the deployment of the “SKYDRIVE” (*1) eVTOL aircraft across several use cases. These include operations based out of Cengkareng Heliport, which is owned by Whitesky and strategically located next to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, and potential applications supporting Indonesia’s vital mining sector. As part of this early-stage commitment, Whitesky has placed a pre-order for up to 30 SKYDRIVE units, demonstrating its intent to lead in the advancement of electric air mobility within Southeast Asia.

Shared vision for future mobility

This partnership underscores SkyDrive’s global expansion strategy, following initiatives already underway in the United States, Asia, and the Middle East. Whitesky, with its deep expertise in helicopter-based charters, sightseeing, cargo transport, medical evacuation, and mining logistics, provides a strong operational foundation for integrating eVTOL technology into Indonesia’s aviation landscape. The adoption of SkyDrive’s compact, zero-emission aircraft is expected to play a pivotal role in easing traffic congestion in urban centers, while simultaneously reducing environmental impact and enhancing access to remote industrial areas.

Infrastructure development through vertiport creation

Looking ahead, the two companies aim to launch eVTOL sightseeing services in central Jakarta by fiscal year 2028. In preparation for scalable operations, Whitesky will lead the development of core infrastructure by constructing a superhub-and-spoke system suited to Indonesia’s complex geographic and industrial terrain. This infrastructure initiative will enable the safe, efficient, and scalable operation of eVTOL aircraft nationwide, laying the groundwork for the future of next-generation air mobility in the country.

Path toward full commercialization

As part of the long-term roadmap, SkyDrive and Whitesky are also working toward concluding a firm order agreement for the SKYDRIVE aircraft. This will represent a significant milestone in their strategic collaboration and pave the way for commercial eVTOL operations in both urban and remote settings across Indonesia.

Comments

Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO, SkyDrive Inc.

We are pleased to partner with Whitesky, one of Indonesia’s leading helicopter operators. Urban areas, particularly Jakarta, face severe traffic congestion, and eVTOLs are highly anticipated as a solution. With its strong safety record, Whitesky is the only company authorized to operate helicopter taxis at the heliport next to Soekarno–Hatta International Airport and has already taken steps to address these challenges through its helicopter taxi services. We are confident that Whitesky is the ideal partner for us. In the mining sector, eVTOLs hold significant potential, offering a sustainable alternative to both helicopters and ground vehicles, which is expected to help reduce CO₂ emissions. Looking ahead, we will continue working together to explore and shape a viable business model, with the goal of building a sustainable and long-term business foundation in Indonesia.

Ari Nurwanda, CCO, PT Whitesky Aviation

We believe the future of electric air mobility lies in its seamless integration across both urban and industrial landscapes. Our strategic alliance with SkyDrive is a pivotal step toward realizing that vision in Indonesia. By combining our operational expertise with SkyDrive’s cutting-edge eVTOL technology, we’re not just introducing a new mode of transport—we’re shaping a new era of connectivity across the archipelago. From easing urban congestion to enabling sustainable logistics in remote sectors, this partnership reflects our commitment to innovation, environmental responsibility, and inclusive advancement in aviation.

SOURCE: SkyDrive