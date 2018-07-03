Škoda’s blue light fleet bolstered by the newly converted Karoq

The state-of-the-art emergency Karoq follows on the wheels of ŠKODA’s renowned heritage of supplying emergency service vehicles that stretches back more than 110 years. The fully-converted rapid response Karoq could play a significant role in blue light fleets over the coming years thanks to its versatility, comfort and value.

The Karoq is well-suited to the demands and pressures of emergency teams giving drivers a host of technology and driver assistance systems at their fingertips. When fully converted the vehicle features 360-degree visibility thanks to powerful LED signal lights built into the front screen, grill, tailgate and number plate – all complemented by a 100-amp three tone siren.

The SUV offers exceptional practicality and is available with 4X4 capabilities for response units regularly traversing tougher terrains. The generous wheelbase of 2,638mm gives personnel plenty of legroom and the class-leading boot space offers 521 litres to house life-saving equipment. With the added benefit of VarioFlex seating the rear seats can be fully or partially removed creating a load space which extends to a cavernous 1,810 litres that can be specially converted to suit operational requirements.

To keep both the driver and passengers safe on emergency high-speed call outs, the Karoq has been designed with a range of driver assistance systems including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detect and Front Assist including City Emergency Brake and Pedestrian monitor.

Henry Williams, Head of fleet, ŠKODA UK, said: “We have worked closely with emergency services teams over the years to ensure that we are providing vehicles that are practical and can be converted to their exact requirements. These vehicles are in constant use by life-saving teams and an integral requirement of any vehicle is its reliability, which ŠKODA delivers time and time again. The Karoq fits the bill in every way with outstanding handling, space and practicality.”

ŠKODA has introduced a ‘one-stop shop’ package for emergency services fleets, which allows vehicles to be purchased directly or financed through Volkswagen Financial Services. Fleet managers now have the option of contract hire for added flexibility and value-for money or they can opt for a cost-effective leasing package.

Alongside hassle-free finance solutions, ŠKODA fleet can provide the vehicles fully converted to suit specific requirements, and fleet managers have the peace of mind that the conversion, breakdown recovery, service, maintenance and repair requirements are built into one package.

The Karoq is available with four engine options – two TSI petrol units with outputs of 115PS and 150PS and two TDI diesels with power outputs of 115PS and 150PS. All four are available with a seven-speed DSG transmission as an option, with the most powerful diesel model – the 2.0 TDI 150PS also available with four-wheel drive.

For further information on ŠKODA’s emergency service vehicles, visit: www.skoda.co.uk/fleet/emergency-services

