Škoda X: New centre for digital services and mobility solutions

New brand, new focus: Škoda Auto DigiLab evolves into Škoda X, bringing a fresh perspective and renewed emphasis on innovation

The Škoda Auto DigiLab has transformed into Škoda X, highlighting the carmaker’s commitment to advancing the digitalisation of its products and services. The innovation hub in Prague has embraced a customer-centric approach and will play a pivotal role in developing digital services for Škoda. The letter ‘X’ represents the new centre’s principles of Exponential, Exploration, and Expansion. Through intensified scouting efforts, Škoda X will be specifically targeting European start-ups and actively seeking new ideas to achieve next level speed and efficiency. As a new brand, Škoda X will support Škoda Auto’s core business and drive the digitalisation of its products and services.

“With Škoda Auto DigiLab’s transformation into Škoda X, we are taking a significant step forward, transitioning from the lab to real-world implementation. As a new brand, Škoda X will independently operate newly developed digital services, prioritising learning from customer feedback. This approach will enable us to truly understand and cater to their needs and provide them with the services they desire.” Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing

From lab to reality: implementing innovation in the real world

The Škoda Auto DigiLab’s main focus was on developing new mobility services. However, with its transformation into Škoda X, the brand is now transitioning from the lab to real-world implementation. Škoda X’s main focus will be on introducing innovative digital services in Škoda vehicles, directly addressing the needs of its target group – Contemporary Explorers. The objective is to provide Škoda customers with enhanced value and exciting experiences through these digital services. Škoda X will offer a range of new services, intelligent technologies for car users, and solutions for testing, renting, and charging. By supporting its parent company’s customer-centric approach, Škoda X is going to strengthen the carmaker’s core business. Current services offered by Škoda X include Pay to Fuel, Pay to Park, Offers, HoppyGo, Citymove, DigiCert, and Charging Hub.

Pay to Park and the brand-new Pay to Fuel

Škoda is introducing the Pay to Park service in the Czech Republic and launching the brand-new Pay to Fuel feature, enabling cashless payments for parking and refueling directly via the Škoda infotainment system. During refueling, the Pay to Fuel service utilises the Škoda car’s GPS system to detect the location and prompts the customer to enter the pump number. This automated process eliminates the need to queue to pay, simplifying the payment process. Similarly, the Pay to Park service automatically identifies the parking zone and also handles payments automatically. If needed, customers can easily extend their parking time through the MyŠkoda Essentials app. Both Pay to Park and Pay to Fuel use the credit card stored in the infotainment system for seamless payment transactions.

Pay to Fuel: piloted in Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg,

coming soon: Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland

Pay to Park: available in Scandinavia, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Italy,

coming soon: Czech Republic, Spain, France, Netherlands, Slovenia, Hungary

DigiCert

The Škoda Digital Certificate, available through Care Connect Remote Access, offers customers a comprehensive range of vehicle data that can be particularly useful when selling the car. This includes vehicle identification, technical specifications, current mileage, prepaid service and warranty extensions, and the complete service history. By providing access to this information at any time, customers can avoid the need to visit a dealer and pay for individual certificates. The DigiCert automatically records the vehicle’s mileage on a weekly basis once Škoda Connect Remote Access services are activated. When selling a used car, the DigiCert boosts confidence in the vehicle, ultimately raising its resale value.

Available in all European markets

Offers

Through the Offers service, Škoda customers can conveniently receive real-time offers from premium partners while on the road. These offers are tailored based on the vehicle’s GPS location, frequently used routes, and other vehicle data. Partners include petrol stations, refreshment providers, shops, and in certain markets, our dealers. When offers become available, they are displayed directly in the vehicle’s infotainment system. Customers can easily confirm an offer by clicking on it or scanning a QR code from the display. They will then receive a barcode via email or the MyŠkoda app, which can be redeemed for the desired product or service.

Available in: Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Finland, Slovakia, UK, Spain,

Coming soon: Italy, France

HoppyGo

Under Škoda X, the HoppyGo car-sharing service is being transformed into a versatile mobility platform. This can now be used by Škoda dealers to arrange targeted test drives. Thus, HoppyGo can give customers valuable first-hand experience driving a Škoda Enyaq iV, enabling them to make informed decisions when when considering the purchase of an electric vehicle.

Operating in: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland

Charging Hub

The energy storage system comprises battery modules repurposed from previous Škoda Enyaq iV vehicles. This second-use process represents an exceptionally efficient form of recycling, maximising the residual capacity and extending the overall lifespan of the battery. By implementing this energy storage solution, the stress on high-quality batteries is significantly reduced, allowing them to serve reliably for an additional ten years or more. In addition, energy storage facilitates the establishment of charging infrastructure in locations where building a large number of charging stations would be technically unfeasible.

Piloted in the Czech Republic

SOURCE: Škoda