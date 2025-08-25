Škoda Vision O: The first look inside reveals a brand new design concept

Evolution of Modern Solid: Teaser video provides a first glimpse of the completely redesigned interior concept of the Vision O study car

Škoda Auto releases a teaser video showcasing the first interior details of the Vision O design study. It offers a glimpse into the future of Škoda’s new interior design concept, emphasising a harmonious and customer-focused layout – based on the next generation of Škoda’s Modern Solid design language. The interior and its materials will focus on circular economy principles, considering waste by-products as a valuable resource.

“The interior design concept of the Vision O showcases our commitment to combining simplicity and sustainability with enhanced comfort. The combination of clean lines and intuitive functionality reflect our efforts to create a harmonious and functional interior. It features materials and design elements that are not only aesthetically an evolution of our Modern Solid design language but also emphasize environmental responsibility.” Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design

A first glimpse of the interior concept of the Vision O

The new interior design features a spacious layout and an ergonomic design, ensuring comfort and practicality. The minimalist style with clean lines and simple shapes creates a feeling of calmness and safety. Practical use of space and intuitive controls enhance functionality and simplify the driving experience. Unique 3D printed headrests feature an airy design for both the driver and front passenger, contributing to a comfortable atmosphere within the interior of the car.

Focus on sustainable materials

The use of uniform materials ensures a consistent look and feel inside the car. Following circular economy principles, plant-based and compostable components play an important role inside the car and are used to reduce the environmental footprint.

New concept to be unveiled in September

Škoda Auto will unveil its Škoda Vision O design concept, which represents the brand’s future direction in the estate segment, during its world premiere on September 8, 2025, in Munich. Interested parties will be able to watch the presentation online on Škoda Auto’s YouTube channels.

SOURCE: Škoda