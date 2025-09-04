Škoda Vision O: First design sketches revealed and world premiere to follow live on YouTube

Last teaser of the Vision O ahead of its world premiere is showing exterior as well as interior details of the concept car

Škoda is about to introduce the new Vision O concept soon, revolutionizing the estate segment and the brand’s future design language. With its last teaser ahead of the world premiere, Škoda now shared first sketches with details about its interior and exterior design. The Czech car manufacturer will unveil its Vision O design concept during its world premiere on September 8, 2025, in Munich, streamed live on Škoda’s official YouTube channel.

Revealing last details of the concept car ahead of its world premiere

The first design sketches of the Vision O reveal the bodywork and interior lines. The silhouette of the entire car highlights the improved aerodynamics of the study, which increases the car’s efficiency and range. With the previous video teasers, Škoda already showcased first details of the uplifted Modern Solid design language throughout the interior and exterior design of the concept car.

World premiere in Munich next week

The world premiere is scheduled on Monday September 8, 2025 at 17:30 Central European Time and will be broadcasted live on the Škoda’s official YouTube channel. Škoda Vision O will be on display to the public in Munich on September 9 from 13:00 to 18:00 in the building of ISARPOST Eventlocation, Sonnenstraße 26.

SOURCE: Škoda