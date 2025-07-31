Škoda Vision O: First concept car silhouettes give a glimpse of the brand’s future in the estate segment

Concept represents the consistent evolution of the Modern Solid design language

Škoda reveals first details of the Vision O concept car due to premiere in Munich in early September. The study will give an outlook on the brand’s future in the estate segment and is marking an evolution of the Modern Solid design language. At the same time, the Vision O is reflecting Škoda’s 130-year tradition and underlines the company’s commitment to sustainable innovation.

“The Škoda Vision O design study will highlight the future trajectory of estate models under the influence of new technologies, sustainability, and the deep experience of Škoda Auto in this segment. This will be one of our most significant steps in developing and evolving our design language even further for this period of transition in the automotive industry. It will position us to remain a major player in the estate segment, where Škoda Auto has been engaged since the 1920s. We are excited to present this concept to the world in early September 2025, marking a new era for Škoda Auto. Stay tuned for further information which will be released in advance of the Škoda Vision O world premiere.” Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto

The Vision O study presents a consistent evolution of the Modern Solid design language

At first sight, the estate concept features a sleek, distinctive silhouette. The design is predominantly shaped by the light contours, the aerodynamic body, the steeply raked windscreen and the gently sloping roof typical of Škoda estate models. The model designation “Vision O” is derived from the concept of circularity. This holistic approach to recycling and reusing components, minimises the environmental impact of vehicle development and production. Furthermore, the concept is also characterized by the combination of functionality and user experience.

130 years of Škoda’s rich history are accompanied by successful and innovative estate models

The Vision O concept continues the manufacturer’s legacy of estate cars, encompassing models such as the historical L&K 110, known for its variable body options. The most successful is the Škoda Octavia estate, first introduced in 1960. Modern versions of the Škoda Octavia estate have already surpassed the milestone of more than 3 million units produced in four generations since 1998, making it also the best-selling estate model in Škoda history. First launched in 2008 with the second-modern-generation Superb, the Škoda Superb estate is also highly popular. Other well-liked Škoda estate models include the Škoda 1101 Tudor Station Wagon (STW) with a folding rear seat, as well as the Škoda 1200/1201/1202 model family.

The Škoda Vision O design concept will be presented in Munich at the beginning of September 2025.

SOURCE: Škoda