ŠKODA Virtual Showroom relocates to home to continue to help customers with their car enquiries

In extraordinary circumstances, the ŠKODA Virtual Showroom has relocated to the driveways of its experts. Product specialists are on hand throughout the week and weekends to speak to customers researching their next car, all from the safety of their own homes.

Following UK Government advice to stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, ŠKODA’s expert team have been quick to respond and adapt, relocating the service to their own driveway so they can continue to meet the needs of customers and provide demonstrations of vehicles. Within the last week since the service went fully remote, they have already handled hundreds of video calls from the safety of their homes.

Through 4G capability and video technology, a ŠKODA product specialist will connect with customers and live stream their model of choice via a mobile, tablet or desktop device, enabling them to experience the car on their terms.

Currently, six hosts are providing live demonstrations of the Kamiq, Superb, Octavia and Karoq and are using pre-recorded video footage to demonstrate the rest of the ŠKODA range.

John French, Head of Sales Operations ŠKODA UK, commented: “Our dedicated specialists have been quick to adapt to the current environment and we have worked extremely hard to ensure they can continue offering support to our customers when they need it. I’d like to thank these colleagues for opening up their homes to enable us to provide this service to customers.

”We’re here to support in any way we can during these challenging times and more than anything, I hope our customers and their families are keeping safe and well.”

ŠKODA’s Virtual Showroom service, which was introduced in 2017, enables customers to speak with a dedicated specialist and experience the vehicle that they are interested in, all without having to leave their home.

As well as offering customers the opportunity to find their next car, the platform further seeks to support existing customers who may have questions about their current ŠKODA, including how to use certain features and accessories.

SOURCE: ŠKODA