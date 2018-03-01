Škoda UK names top retailers at annual awards

ŠKODA UK has announced the winners of its annual Retailer of the Year (ROTY) awards at an event at the Royal Albert Hall. The retailers were treated to a performance of Cirque Du Soleil’s OVO, the new tour which is sponsored by ŠKODA Global.

The ROTY awards recognise the very best of the 128 nationwide ŠKODA retailers across ten different categories. John Mulholland Motors Ltd. emerged victorious and took home the top title for an incredible third time, having won the previous year and in 2014. The County Antrim retailer was once again awarded the title in recognition of its outstanding all-round business performance in 2017.

The runners-up were Fred Rees Garages Ltd. (Haverfordwest) and Des Winks ŠKODA (Scarborough). The top spot is awarded to retailers based on consistently excellent performance throughout the year, taking into account sales, aftersales and customer satisfaction.

Staff at each UK retailer were presented with their awards by Rod McLeod, Director for ŠKODA UK, and John French, Head of Sales Operations for ŠKODA UK.

John French commented: “The brand’s incredible performance last year is testament to the hard work of everyone involved in our retailer network. Customers recognise ŠKODA as a brand that offers great quality cars at outstanding value for money, delivered and serviced by a fantastic partner network.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.