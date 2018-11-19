Škoda secures new deal with the Cleveland fire brigade

ŠKODA UK has secured a new contract with the Cleveland Fire Brigade to supply 14 fully equipped Octavia Scout models. The Octavia has been chosen to meet the high demands of the fire service, which operates over 370 square miles in the North East of England.

Cleveland Fire Brigade currently runs a 125-strong fleet to support 560,000 people and 249,000 dwellings in the area. The Scout was chosen to bolster this fleet thanks to its combination of space, low fuel consumption, reliability and value for money. Its rugged 4×4 ability and additional underbody protection also help ensure the fire crew can attend situations no matter the terrain.

To date Cleveland Fire Brigade has taken receipt of 14 new Octavia Scout models, which are on a three-year lease deal through the Volkswagen Financial Services Fleet – Public Sector Team. The vehicles will be used by officers attending emergency response incidents such as large-scale fires and road traffic collisions.

Karen Winter, Director of Corporate Services, said: “This lease deal has allowed us to standardise our fleet, and provide vital vehicles to our Flexible Duty Officers to respond to incidents quickly and safely, in all types of conditions.”

The vehicles are equipped with RSG blue light equipment installed by Cygnal and the cars also feature a run lock system. This allows the keys to be removed from the ignition whilst the engine is still running to keep the emergency lights on without causing the battery to go flat.

SOURCE: Škoda