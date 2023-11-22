Škoda secures four titles at 2023 ‘Auto Trophy’ readers’ choice awards

In this year’s ‘Auto Trophy’, readers and online users of the German trade magazine Auto Zeitung awarded Škoda four accolades.

Mladá Boleslav, 22 November 2023 – In this year’s ‘Auto Trophy’, readers and online users of the German trade magazine Auto Zeitung awarded Škoda four accolades. Now for the tenth consecutive year, Škoda has clinched the title of ‘Best Import Brand’. The Škoda Enyaq was recognised as the ‘Best Electric SUV under €50,000’ in the import ranking, while the Škoda Superb led the ‘Midsize Import’ class. The Škoda Kamiq was named the ‘Best SUV under €30,000’, also topping its respective import category.

The Czech car manufacturer retains its stronghold as the ‘Best Import Brand’ among Auto Zeitung’s print readers and online audience. With 12.1% of the vote, Škoda celebrates this accolade for the tenth consecutive year since 2014. Škoda has been the leading import brand in its largest market, Germany, for 14 years.

In the ‘Best Electric SUVs under €50,000’ category, the all-electric Škoda Enyaq was the top choice for more than one in five participants, garnering a 22.1% share of the vote. This preference is also reflected in its market performance, with the Enyaq leading new electric vehicle registrations in Germany for the first time in October 2023. As Škoda launches production of the new 2024 Enyaq models, the brand is further improving its best-selling BEV with increased performance, reduced charging times, and a longer range.

With 16.8% of the votes, the Škoda Kamiq emerged victorious in the ‘Best SUVs under €30,000 – Import’ category. Škoda has recently given this crossover model a comprehensive makeover, enhancing its design to more boldly embody the SUV aesthetic. Innovations such as optional TOP LED matrix headlights and a greater emphasis on recycled and natural materials in the interior further distinguish the current Kamiq.

In the ‘Midsize Import’ category, the Škoda Superb stood out: receiving 34.5% of the votes, the spacious all-rounder proved to be by far the most popular in the ranking. The recently unveiled successor will build on well-known strengths and take them to the next level. The fourth modern model generation is featuring a more refined design, increased space and comfort, and advanced technology. The latest Škoda Superb offers customers the option of a Combi estate variant, including a plug-in hybrid version with a purely electric range of over 100 kilometres, or a hatchback.

More than 9,300 print and online readers of the German trade magazine Auto Zeitung cast their votes in the 36th iteration of the ‘Auto Trophy’ readers’ choice awards. They selected their favourite models across 14 categories in both general and import rankings. The poll also included four brand-specific classes with a focus on preferred manufacturers.

SOURCE: Škoda Auto