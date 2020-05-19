ŠKODA Scooter offers sustainable mobility for the last mile

Micromobility is becoming increasingly important, especially in urban areas. With the ŠKODA Scooter, the Czech car manufacturer offers a smart and environmentally friendly means of transport specifically designed for cities: The modern, dynamic and easy-to-use vehicle promotes awareness of the ŠKODA brand among a young, active target group with growing environmental concerns. Thanks to its patented folding mechanism, the practical scooter can be easily transported without sacrificing luggage space in the ŠKODA models KAMIQ and SCALA, for example. This makes the ŠKODA scooter ideally suited for the first and last mile, i.e. the short journey from the car to the destination and back.

For convenience, the new ŠKODA scooter can be folded up in a few simple steps. Collapsed, it measures just 49×42×11 centimetres and fits into the spare wheel well under the boot floor of the compact ŠKODA SCALA and ŠKODA KAMIQ if they are equipped with a breakdown kit. This ensures that the entire volume of the boot remains free for transporting luggage and shopping.

Rubber grips provide excellent support on the handlebars on the way to work, sports or the shops. Made of steel and aluminium, the ŠKODA scooter weighs less than five kilograms but can carry up to 100 kilograms.

As a mobility solution featuring the brand’s signature design and paint colours as well as the easy-to-use folding mechanism, the ŠKODA Scooter embodies the brand’s ethos as the Simply Clever company for the best mobility solutions. The scooter is available online from the Czech ŠKODA shop.

