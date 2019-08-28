ŠKODA SCALA and ŠKODA KAMIQ offer new Wireless SmartLink technology for smartphone integration

Both the SCALA and the KAMIQ now enable drivers to connect a smartphone to their car using wireless technology. They are the first models from the ŠKODA family to offer the new Wireless SmartLink technology, which makes for even more convenient use of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. In conjunction with the inductive charging feature of the optional Phone Box and the cordless connection to the vehicle aerial, this even enables completely wireless in-car smartphone use.

Up until now, ŠKODA drivers had to connect their mobile phones to their vehicles via a USB cable in order to be able to use the brand’s SmartLink technology. Selected smartphone apps then display on the infotainment system’s screen and can be controlled while driving. However, the optional Wireless SmartLink technology for the compact SCALA and the new KAMIQ city SUV is now making smartphone integration and use even easier and more convenient.

The first time a smartphone is used, drivers have to establish a connection to the infotainment system via Bluetooth. Once this has been done, the phone will always connect automatically via Wireless SmartLink as soon as the driver enters the car, provided the Bluetooth function is activated. The smartphone is paired via Bluetooth; the data for mirroring is transmitted over Wi-Fi. If the smartphone is placed in the optional Phone Box upon entering the vehicle, it connects to the infotainment system as well as to the vehicle’s outside aerial to ensure optimal reception and is inductively charged at the same time.

SOURCE: ŠKODA