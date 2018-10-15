Škoda Scala: a new name for a new compact model

Following on from the first silhouette images, ŠKODA reveals the name of its new model – the ŠKODA Scala. The name derives from the Latin word ‘scala’ which means ‘stairs’ and is a step forward for the Czech car manufacturer in the compact hatch segment. The Scala is the first ŠKODA production model in Europe to carry the ŠKODA name in lettering across the centre of the tailgate and replaces the ŠKODA logo.

Bernhard Maier, chairman of the board of ŠKODA AUTO, emphasises: “With the new ŠKODA Scala we are proposing a new chapter in the compact class of ŠKODA. It is a completely new development that sets standards in terms of technology, safety and design in this class. Thus we are confident that Scala has the best chance to redefine the A-segment for ŠKODA.”

With Scala, ŠKODA presents its new emotional exterior and interior design language for the first time in series production form. It already made a stir at the Paris Motor Show in the shape of VISION RS. With the new model the Czech brand also makes a big leap forward in technology and offers innovative features so far found only in the higher class segment; thus the name Scala fits perfectly. With the new model, ŠKODA is also taking several steps forward in development, aptly embodying the ‘smart understatement’ value for which the brand is renowned for.

In addition, the new ŠKODA Scala features another, new and unmistakable feature: the compact segment car is the first European production series model for the brand to adorn the ŠKODA lettering, engraved in single letters across the centre of the tailgate and replaces the ŠKODA logo.

SOURCE: ŠKODA