Škoda pulls in more silverware as superb and octavia scoop a pair of 2018 tow car awards

ŠKODA has secured a pair of titles at the Tow Car Awards 2018. Confirming the brand’s products as some of the best all-rounders for owners who need to tow, the awards went to the Superb and Octavia.

The annual Tow Car Awards is a joint venture organised and judged by Practical Caravan, What Car? and The Camping and Caravanning Club – and features one of the most in-depth assessment processes in the business.

Having put shortlisted contenders through a variety of gruelling tests, the judging panel declared the new Octavia as the winner of the ‘Up to 1,400kg’ category, awarding it a five star rating in the process.

Confirming the panel’s decision, David Motton, Tow Car Editor, Practical Caravan magazine said: “The Octavia makes an extremely fine tow car. First and foremost, it’s stable at speed. On the test track our testers were happy to take the Octavia up to the legal limit and beyond. With plenty of passenger space and a huge boot it’s a practical choice for a family caravanning holiday. The ŠKODA is also keenly priced and well equipped.”

Not to be outdone, the Superb secured top spot in 1400-1549kg kerb weight category for the third year running. As with the Octavia, the judges were impressed with the Superb’s all-round ability and suitability to towing.

“As a tow car, the Superb puts a tick in just about every important box. It’s stable at speed, and powerful enough to quickly overtake dawdling traffic. The cabin is exceptionally roomy and there’s lots of luggage space, too. Impressive official economy figures promise low running costs, and the Superb is great value for money.”

ŠKODA models continue to enjoy recognition for their exceptional towing abilities. These awards are the latest in an ever-expanding collection of silverware dedicated to towing. In addition to offering factory-fitted options for tow bars, ŠKODA also offers a range of touring and lifestyle accessories.

Full details of the Tow Car Awards 2018 will be available at www.thetowcarawards.com from 14 June.

