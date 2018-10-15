Škoda provides first view of Kodiaq GT

ŠKODA reveals the design sketches of the new ŠKODA Kodiaq GT, the brand’s new flagship in the Chinese market. The dynamic coupé version of big SUV ŠKODA Kodiaq will be exclusively available in China. In the meantime, China will be the only market in which ŠKODA offers a total of four SUV models with Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq and Kodiaq GT.

As the design sketches show, all lines are clearly and precisely designed, the coupé-like side line gives the new ŠKODA Kodiaq GT a sporty and dynamic profile. The coupé-version of large SUV is differentiated from the Kodiaq by its rear section. Behind the front doors, the roofline gently slopes down, merging into an angled tailgate. As the first SUV coupé in the Czech car maker’s model portfolio, the Kodiaq GT will serve as the new flagship model in China, and be a key driver of the brand’s image..

China – the worldwide largest market for ŠKODA

The SUV offensive is a key pillar of Strategy 2025, along with electromobility and digitalisation. In China, where the new ŠKODA Kodiaq GT in addition to ŠKODA Kamiq will actually be the second exclusive ŠKODA SUV on the market, this segment offers a particular potential for growth. Even today, the Chinese market is the world’s biggest for ŠKODA. Every fourth ŠKODA vehicle is currently delivered to China. According to a five-year plan, laid out in a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2016 during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the Czech Republic, more than two billion euros will be invested in the expansion of the SUV portfolio and the development of alternative-drive ŠKODA vehicles.

SOURCE: Škoda