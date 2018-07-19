Škoda powers on to post impressive registration figures for the first half of 2018

ŠKODA has enjoyed a strong first half of 2018 in the UK, with growing retail registrations and a record market share. The brand’s impressive performance is in contrast to the overall UK car market, which saw a significant 6.3% downturn in the first six months of the year.

In total, ŠKODA recorded 42,397 registrations in the first half of 2018, the second highest H1 figure ever for the brand in the UK. ŠKODA also increased its market share by 0.2% to reach 3.2% – a record figure for ŠKODA at this point in the year. In the first half of 2017, the brand had a market share of 3.0% on 42,558 registrations.

One of the many highlights of ŠKODA’s performance from January to the end of June 2018 was a significant rise in retail registrations. The figure rose from 18,391 in the first half of 2017 to 19,216 for the first half of 2018 – a 4.5% increase in an overall market that saw a 5.5% decline. ŠKODA remains committed to delivering the best possible retail experience for customers and has introduced a number of initiatives including the Live Tour digital showroom.

True fleet registrations in the first six months of the year remained strong, with 10,642 vehicles registered – just 0.6% down on 2017 and against a market that fell by 7.9% overall.

Once again, the Octavia led the way in terms of customer model choice (across all sales channels), followed by the Fabia, new Karoq and Superb. A busy second half of the year for the brand will see the introduction of a facelifted Fabia, along with additional new models in the Karoq and Kodiaq ranges.

