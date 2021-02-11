ŠKODA offers first glimpse of the new FABIA

ŠKODA gives a first preview of the fourth-generation FABIA. In a silhouette image, the roofline hints at the new proportions of the small car, which is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit MQB-A0 for the first time. This platform enhances the interior space and supports the use of state-of-the-art assistance systems and connectivity features. The new FABIA is powered by the latest generation of petrol engines, making it perfect for young families and recent graduates or as an ideal second car. The world premiere of the new ŠKODA FABIA is set for spring 2021.

With the changeover to the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit MQB-A0, the ŠKODA FABIA is larger than its predecessor in all dimensions. For example, the boot volume, which was already one of the FABIA’s highlights, has grown by a further 50 litres. Thanks to an even more rigid body structure, the MQB-A0 also brings further improvements in passive safety as well as the option of installing numerous modern assistance systems, which were previously only available in higher vehicle classes.

Modern petrol engines ensure high efficiency and long range

ŠKODA has opted for state-of-the-art petrol engines for the fourth-generation FABIA. All the engines come from the Volkswagen Group’s EVO engine generation and combine high efficiency with low emissions. The new ŠKODA FABIA always comes with front-wheel drive, with a manual gearbox or automatic 7-speed DSG. This means the small car is optimally equipped for journeys in the city as well as for long distances.

SOURCE: ŠKODA