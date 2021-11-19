ŠKODA offers access to one of Europe’s largest charging networks with POWERPASS

Already more than 2.000 locations and over 260.000 charging points across most European countries

Driving electric throughout Europe: The POWERPASS makes this easy for ŠKODA ENYAQ iV drivers. Using a single app or RFID card, they gain access to over 260.000 charging points in almost all European countries through one of the largest charging networks in Europe. This also includes the fast-charging stations within the IONITY network, which is continuously being expanded. Customers are billed monthly, while the app allows them to conveniently view all charging transactions and costs at any time as well as manage their own ŠKODA iV Wallboxes.

Taking a trip from Prague to Ostrava or Salzburg? ŠKODA ENYAQ iV drivers can expect a range of more than 520 kilometres in the WLTP cycle and use the existing network of charging stations along the entire route. Even particularly long journeys across Europe, such as from Vienna to Amsterdam, from Berlin to Nice or from Florence to Copenhagen no longer require detailed planning in advance. Charging the battery during a 15-minute coffee break is usually enough to cover the distance to the next charging point. The POWERPASS app identifies the most suitable charging stops along the planned route.

ŠKODA iV drivers can use the POWERPASS to easily access the largest fast-charging network in Europe with more than 2.000 charging locations, which, combined with other public charging stations, offers a total of more than 260.000 charging points. Along with special Mobile Online services from ŠKODA Connect and the ŠKODA iV Wallboxes, this forms part of the ŠKODA iV ecosystem that the car manufacturer is rolling out at the same time as electrifying its model range.

The POWERPASS enables convenient and straightforward charging via a single smartphone app or RFID card (RFID: Radio Frequency Identification). This includes not only the public fast-charging points within the Europe‑wide IONITY charging network, which ŠKODA AUTO and the Volkswagen Group are also helping to expand, but also many other public charging points run by other operators. Even when travelling abroad, users no longer need to worry about different access schemes or cards; the POWERPASS is processed centrally at a transparent market price (alternating current, direct current, IONITY) instead of individually at each charging point. This is listed in the monthly statement along with an overview of the charging transactions and costs.

Activating the RFID card via the app

A POWERPASS user receives a free RFID card, which can be used for contactless identification at a charging station without a smartphone, from Elli by post. This requires the prior installation of the app and registration on a tariff. Customers can then order the card and connect it to their account. The app will then display the activated tariff model, current charging prices, registered cards and the history of charging transactions at any time. In addition, the app can also be used to manage charging at home using a ŠKODA iV Wallbox, providing it supports remote access and the activation of charging transactions via RFID cards.

SOURCE: ŠKODA