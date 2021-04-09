ŠKODA OCTAVIA available as SPORTLINE version for the first time

ŠKODA is adding even more variants to its comprehensive OCTAVIA model line-up and is now offering the fourth generation of its best-seller in a new, dynamic SPORTLINE version. Slotting in between the Style trim level and the sporting OCTAVIA RS range topper, this variant impresses with black exterior elements, a three spoke multifunction sports steering wheel as well as sports seats with integrated headrests and ThermoFlux upholstery. The ŠKODA OCTAVIA SPORTLINE hatchback and COMBI estate can both be ordered with the optional DCC Dynamic Chassis Control and innovative assistance systems. The wide range of powertrains comprises diesels, petrol engines, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions as well as the OCTAVIA G-TEC powered by compressed natural gas (CNG).

The exterior of the new OCTAVIA model is defined by the black elements familiar from the SPORTLINE variants of other ŠKODA model series. The distinctive front spoiler, the frame of the ŠKODA grille and the ŠKODA wordmark on the tailgate all come in gloss black. In the equally gloss black rear diffuser, a chrome trim element adds a visual highlight. The hatchback also boasts a black rear spoiler. Standard equipment for the OCTAVIA SPORTLINE includes 17-inch Pulsar alloy wheels with a polished black finish. Available as an option: black metallic 18-inch Vega wheels and, exclusive to the SPORTLINE, the 19-inch black polished Taurus alloys. The front wings are adorned with SPORTLINE badges.

Comprehensive range of powertrains with front-wheel and all-wheel drive

The ŠKODA OCTAVIA SPORTLINE is available with efficient petrol and diesel engines and a natural gas (CNG) version, as well as plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid technology and either front wheel or all-wheel drive. Power outputs range from 85 kW (115 PS) to 150 kW (204 PS). The 1.5 TSI with 110 kW (150 PS) can be ordered with an optional 7-speed DSG and mild-hybrid technology, while the 2.0 TSI with 140 kW (190 PS) comes with DSG and all-wheel drive as standard. The OCTAVIA iV SPORTLINE with plug-in hybrid drive provides an output of 150 kW (204 PS), while the G-TEC compressed natural gas (CNG) model delivers 96 kW (130 PS). The 2.0 TDI can be ordered with 85 kW (115 PS), 110 kW (150 PS) and 147 kW (200 PS). The middle diesel has the DSG and all-wheel drive as options, while they are included as standard with the top diesel. The optional DCC Dynamic Chassis Control adds visual flair and individualised driving characteristics. It offers 15 settings ranging from comfortable to sporting and continuously adjusts the damping characteristics. Optional safety features include the proactive occupant protection system Crew Protect Assist with rollover function, innovative assistance systems such as Collision Avoidance Assist and Turn Assist as well as the new central airbag between the front seats.

Interior with sports seats and three-spoke sports steering wheel

The interior of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA SPORTLINE is inspired by the Style trim level and includes a fabric finish for the instrument panel as well as Piano Black decorative strips. The sports seats have integrated headrests and are fitted with especially breathable ThermoFlux upholstery. The multifunction sports steering wheel features three spokes and a SPORTLINE badge, while the decorative front door sills come with OCTAVIA lettering. In addition, the new OCTAVIA variant also impresses with familiar Simply Clever features such as a USB-C port on the rear view mirror.

