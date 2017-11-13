Škoda live tour takes fleet into the future

ŠKODA UK is driving forward the future of fleet with ŠKODA Live Tour – the brand’s first digital showroom. Business customers now have access to ŠKODA’s virtual showroom to view new models in 360 degree high-res detail before they purchase.

ŠKODA Live Tour offers an alternative to the traditional, time-consuming brochure-led research with an easy to access online experience, benefiting both the fleet manager and user chooser. Accessed via www.skoda.co.uk, the Live Tour offers a one-way live video stream to an experienced ŠKODA Fleet Product Host. The Host uses a mix of smartphone and static cameras to showcase ŠKODA’s award-winning model range in detail and answer questions in real-time around important factors such as tax and p11d values.

In a first for the brand, ŠKODA will use the Live Tour to exclusively unveil the all-new Karoq SUV to fleet customers during November – some two months ahead of the SUV arriving in showrooms in January –allowing businesses looking to bolster their fleet the opportunity to take an interactive, real-time tour of the vehicle online.

ŠKODA’s seven-seat Kodiaq SUV and the Octavia vRS are currently available alongside Karoq to view in the Live Tour digital showroom. Vehicles in the Live Tour are regularly rotated so that customers have the opportunity to see the latest models and the breadth of the ŠKODA fleet offering.

Henry Williams, Head of Fleet for ŠKODA UK, commented: “Unveiling a newly launched vehicle through a digital showroom is not only a first for ŠKODA but a first in the UK fleet industry. Karoq will be ŠKODA’s most connected car to date, perfect for company car drivers, and we are excited to give customers a first-look at the stylish new vehicle ahead of its official launch. It will be an ideal opportunity for interested parties to view the car, find out the information they need, and place orders to be among the first to have the vehicle in the New Year.”

The compact SUV is set to be an attractive option for fleets. Generously equipped and packed with safety and comfort features, customers can choose from four engine options – two TSI petrol engines and two TDI diesel both with outputs of 115PS and 150PS with prices starting from £20,660. Through the Live Tour, customers can request a live demonstration of product features that could benefit their business and their drivers such as ŠKODA Connect as well as highlight safety features and luggage space.

Henry Williams adds: “In order to keep pace in the fleet sector it’s essential that we adapt to match people’s buying habits with more and more people turning to online research before deciding to purchase. The ability to tour a newly launched vehicle online with an expert Product Host to support you, will help potential business customers save precious time, whilst still conveying all the product and finance information they need to know.”

ŠKODA Karoq will be placed in the Live Tour until Wednesday 29 November. Fleet customers can request a one-to-one tour appointment by contacting the fleet sales team directly at www.skoda.co.uk/fleet or watch the Live Tour in action on the ŠKODA UK Facebook page between 10am – 10pm.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.