Škoda: Let the magic surprise you – a wand that plans the perfect road trip

A brand-new icon in the Maps section of the MyŠkoda app opens the door to exciting adventures

The MyŠkoda mobile app introduces a new, adventure-driven feature called Škoda Adventurers. It’s designed to help travellers discover unique experiences along their chosen route, tailored to their personal tastes and guiding them to amazing places you might have otherwise missed.

Anyone can use it—whether you’re a Škoda owner with your vehicle paired to the app, someone driving an older model, or simply someone looking for a great day trip. The app provides destination tips for all users. If your vehicle is compatible, it can even send the route directly to your car’s navigation system. For electric Škoda models, advanced algorithms take current battery status into account and suggest charging stops along the way.

Using the feature is simple: to open Škoda Adventurers switch to the Map tab in the MyŠkoda app and tap the magic wand icon. Enter your starting point and destination, set preferences like your travel companions or desired activities, and let the AI take it from there—suggesting routes with carefully selected, appealing stops. You can view the route in detail and tweak it if needed.

The results can be truly surprising ranging from popular tourist spots to hidden treasures off the beaten path. One of the biggest advantages? You don’t need to spend hours researching your trip in advance. The algorithm does the legwork and might even uncover spots you’d never think to search for. Everything is tailored to your preferences—including time, interests, and even how much you’re willing to spend on the entire trip.

Škoda Adventurers is widely available, generating trips across 40 countries worldwide. That means you’re not limited to local drives (i.e. your neighbourhood or home country) —cross-border road trips are welcome, too.

Škoda plans to expand and enhance the Škoda Adventurers capabilities based on user feedback. “We definitely want to evolve this feature,” says Chloe Wong. “For example, we’re planning a future update where users won’t even have to enter a destination—the app will surprise them with a completely random adventure.” Even now, Škoda Adventurers is a powerful way to turn an ordinary trip into something unforgettable, feeding Škoda fans’ appetite for discovery—whether close to home or across borders.

