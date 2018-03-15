Škoda leaves competitors between Karoq and a hard place with two wins in another superb performance at Fleet News Awards

ŠKODA continues to go from strength to strength in the fleet arena with a duo of awards added to the trophy cabinet last night. The ŠKODA Superb retained its title of Best Upper Medium Car for the third-year running whilst new-comer, the Karoq, entered the fleet sector in style picking up the title of Best Mid-size SUV.

The Fleet News Awards, now in its 30th year – seen as the ‘Oscars’ of the fleet awards’ calendar – recognises class-leading businesses, cars and individuals within the sector.

ŠKODA continued its winning ways on the 2018 awards night, after the ŠKODA Superb was named ‘Best Upper Medium Car’ by the industry experts for the third year running. In one of the most competitive categories, the Superb stood out for its excellent value-for-money, technology, comfort and desirability.

The all-new ŠKODA Karoq won its first UK award, scooping the highly-desired accolade ‘Best Mid-size SUV’. From small businesses to corporate fleets, the Karoq offers a host of technology and driver assistance systems at their fingertips. The latest addition to the model line-up sets the standard for driver connectivity with features that include Amundsen satellite navigation with an eight-inch touchscreen display with European mapping, voice control and integrated Wi-Fi.

Henry Williams, Head of Fleet for ŠKODA UK, commented “The Superb is a beautifully designed vehicle that offers luxury driving for fleets at excellent value that can’t be beaten and we are delighted that it has picked up this award for the second year running.

“These awards showcase the strength of our current model line-up and the competitive package that we offer business customers.”

The ŠKODA Superb Estate SE Tech 2.0 TDI 150PS offers whole-life cost advantages and competitive servicing costs and is available with a BIK rate of 24% and P11D of £25,230. The all-new ŠKODA Karoq has been launched with an SE Tech trim exclusively designed for fleets to offer greater value for money: the SE Tech 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG has a P11D of £23,310 and a BIK rate of 24%.

For more information about ŠKODA fleet, please visit: www.skoda.co.uk/fleet

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.