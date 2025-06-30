Škoda Kushaq sales launch in Vietnam

International milestone: Sales of the Škoda Kushaq have now started in Vietnam, marking the very first Škoda model manufactured in the country from CKD kits

Sales of the locally produced Škoda Kushaq have now launched in Vietnam. Škoda is leveraging synergies with India, from where it imports completely knocked-down (CKD) kits for assembly. Alongside the Kushaq, Škoda’s line-up in Vietnam also includes the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs imported from Europe. In the coming months, local production and sales will be extended to include the Slavia saloon, which will also be assembled from CKD kits from India.

Before production started, pre-series Kushaq vehicles covered over 330,000 kilometres on a variety of Vietnamese roads and underwent extensive climate testing, including trials at temperatures from -10°C to +42°C and in high humidity. Since Škoda’s entry into the Vietnamese market in September 2023, 15 dealerships have opened, including a new Experience Centre’ showroom concept in Hanoi. Further expansion of the network is planned for this year.

SOURCE: Škoda