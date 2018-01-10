Škoda: Kodiaq aims for top spot with UK Car Of The Year 2018 triumph

The ŠKODA Kodiaq is on course to be named UK Car of the Year after outclassing the competition in its category and progressing to the final round of judging. The multi-award-winning seven-seater was named Best Large Crossover in the first round of judging, and will now fight it out for the crown of UK Car of the Year 2018 in the second stage of the awards.

The Kodiaq received unanimous praise from the category judges – and scored enough to comfortably see off its more expensive premium rivals. Judge Tristan Young commented: “The Kodiaq delivers high quality and loads of space at a great price.”, while fellow judge Matt Robinson said: “Exceptional. It has a cabin littered with helpful ‘Simply Clever’ touches, it’s cavernous, discreetly handsome and wonderful to drive.”

All category-winning finalists face a second round of judging before the overall winner is announced in February.

The Kodiaq’s UK Car of the Year accolade is the latest addition to a remarkable collection. Although it is yet to celebrate its first birthday in the UK, the seven-seater has already won eight key awards, including Top Gear Magazine’s Family SUV of the Year, Auto Express Best Large SUV and What Car? Best Large SUV.

