ŠKODA KAROQ, KODIAQ and SUPERB begin 2021 model year with new infotainment generation

New infotainment systems are being introduced into ŠKODA’s flagship SUPERB as well as its KAROQ and KODIAQ SUVs for the start of the 2021 model year. They are based on Volkswagen Group’s third-generation modular infotainment matrix and offer not only the Laura digital voice assistant, but an array of online features too – including Internet radio and wireless SmartLink technology. Online personalisation means more custom vehicle settings than ever can now be stored in the ŠKODA Connect account and even transferred to other ŠKODAs. Modern USB-C sockets are replacing the familiar USB-A ports, and a USB-C above the rear-view mirror is optional. The range of infotainment functions in the ŠKODA SCALA and KAMIQ compact models is also being expanded and upgraded accordingly.

With the exception of the entry-level Swing radio featuring a 6.5-inch touchscreen, all infotainment systems available for the ŠKODA KAROQ, KODIAQ and SUPERB will be based on the third-generation modular infotainment matrix as of the 2021 model year. The built-in SIM card ensures a permanent Internet connection, which also enables Infotainment Online services to be used. ŠKODA provides the required data allowance for these. The Laura digital voice assistant understands 15 languages, and can even process fluently spoken sentences in Czech, English, German, French, Italian and Spanish. Smartphones can be paired via wireless SmartLink technology and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay or MirrorLink™, and infotainment apps include news or weather reports. The Bolero infotainment and Amundsen navigation systems each come with an 8-inch touchscreen, while the top-of-the-range Columbus navigation variant boasts a 9.2-inch screen. Map and software updates or on-demand functions such as navigation for the Bolero system are downloaded ‘over the air’. With Amundsen and Columbus, a ŠKODA ID account can now be created directly from the vehicle; with the relevant Internet availability, both systems will pick up online radio stations too. The same applies to SCALA and KAMIQ models equipped with Amundsen navigation. What’s more, desired destinations can be transferred directly from the ŠKODA Connect app to the navigation system.

Transfer personal vehicle settings to other ŠKODAs

The latest generation of infotainment also offers the option of online personalisation, which enables custom settings stored in the user’s own ŠKODA Connect account to be transferred to different ŠKODAs. This means ŠKODA owners can simply take their preferred settings with them when buying a new ŠKODA or access them in another ŠKODA – for example within the family or fleet of company cars, or when renting a vehicle. Up to 14 owner profiles and one guest profile can be conveniently set up for each car using the on-board system as well. All data is stored online in the ŠKODA cloud and is constantly synchronised. Preferred layouts for the Virtual Cockpit instrument panel and lighting settings as well as seat and mirror positions are all stored. What’s more, settings can be stored for assistance systems and the automatic climate control too. In addition to the SUPERB, KODIAQ and KAROQ, the SCALA and KAMIQ will also come with the option of online personalisation as of the new model year.

Optional USB-C socket above the rear-view mirror

As part of the latest generation of infotainment, the SUPERB, KODIAQ and KAROQ are receiving the latest interfaces for connecting mobile and storage devices too. USB-C ports are replacing the previous USB-As both at the front in the centre console as well as for the optional USBs and 230-volt socket in the rear. Another new feature is an additional, optional USB-C port built into the roof above the rear-view mirror, which can be used to conveniently power a dashcam, for example. This will also be available in SCALAs and KAMIQs from the 2021 model year onwards.

SOURCE: ŠKODA