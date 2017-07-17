Škoda fuels fleet with new petrol engine range

ŠKODA UK has launched petrol engine variants of the highly popular Octavia and Superb SE Tech models for fleet customers. Cost, practicality and safety are key components in the make-up of the models, designed with business customers in mind.

Fleet customers now have the option of petrol engines for both SE Tech hatch and estate models in the multi-award winning Octavia and Superb. The new generation direct-injection turbocharged TSI petrol engines offer drivers refinement, performance and flexibility, resulting in a quiet, fuel-efficient and dynamic drive, ideal for high-speed motorways or country and town roads.

The popular Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI 115PS DSG uses a seven speed automatic gearbox, which enables it to achieve up to 65.7 mpg on the combined cycle and 108 g/km CO2 with enough power to deliver 0-62 mph in just 10.2 seconds. The Estate model offers low p11d values starting from £20,755 with a BIK rate of 23%. Also available is the 1.4 TSI 150PS with manual and DSG gearbox. From 26 July, an all-new 1.5 litre engine featuring active cylinder technology (ACT) will join the line-up and will be available with a manual gearbox and offer p11d values starting at just £19,615 for the hatch and £20,815 for the estate. The DSG version will be introduced in the Autumn.

The ŠKODA Superb is available with a 1.4 TSI engine that delivers an impressive 150PS and achieves 0-62mph in less than nine seconds. Performance and practicality are combined with privacy glass and a leather and Alcantara interior, and the Estate boasts a class-leading 660 litre boot space (1,950 litres with the seats down).

Henry Williams, ŠKODA Head of Fleet, comments: “We have added petrol engines to the ŠKODA fleet range due to increasing demand from customers. Octavia and Superb already offer a formidable package and by adding even more choice we are demonstrating our commitment to respond to the changing market and the needs of our customers.”

Both Superb and Octavia are the perfect companions for business, combining useful tech and the spacious interior that is synonymous with the ŠKODA model line-up. Each features an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system as standard and the inclusion of SmartLink+ which links to both Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, plus a MAXI-Dot Trip computer system, to bring the office on the road with you.

For peace of mind for drivers and fleet managers, the new Octavia offers a range of driver assist systems as standard to optimise driving efficiency and safety. Features include Front assist, which uses radar technology to monitor distances from the vehicle in front and will automatically slow the car down if it detects a possible collision. Front assist with pedestrian protection also warns the driver when a pedestrian attempts to dangerously cross the path of car, and will emit a combined audio and visual signal as well as a gentle jolt of the brakes to keep both parties safe.

As well as a class-leading boot space of 1,580 litres (hatch) with the seats down (590 with seats up) the new Octavia features LED daytime running lights, front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control – ideal to maintain efficiency on longer journeys.

The ŠKODA Superb’s award-winning design boasts technical sophistication too, with Wi-Fi and phone signal booster to keep drivers synced with their business whilst on the road, as well as a multifunctional steering wheel that connects to the 8-inch touch screen infotainment system. To make life even easier, additional features include, umbrellas in both front doors and keyless entry.

To help keep drivers alert and safe on the road, Superb offers Blind Spot Detection as well as Smart Light Assist, which enables the driver to see further ahead when driving in the dark and alerts to any upcoming obstacles. Traffic Jam assist uses sensors to detect your surroundings and automatically aligns you to the centre of the lane and assists in braking when traffic is slowing down or comes to a stop in front of you.

