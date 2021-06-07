ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV: electric, emotive and dynamic

ŠKODA’s athletic trim variant is now also available for the brand’s new, all-electric SUV

The ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV is the sportiest version yet of the new, all-electric SUV from Mladá Boleslav. Its look is characterised by a range of black design features and large wheels, while the lowered sports chassis makes for a particularly dynamic driving experience. The interior adds to the sporty feel, thanks to decorative, carbon-style trims, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and seats with integrated headrests. ŠKODA’s new flagship model range now includes a SPORTLINE variant, offered in three performance levels. The ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 60 has an output of 132 kW*, while the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 80 produces 150 kW*. Both feature rear-wheel drive. The all-wheel-drive ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 80x is equipped with two electric motors generating a combined output of 195 kW**.

The SPORTLINE variants are an integral part of ŠKODA’s model portfolio. The Czech car manufacturer is continuing with this tradition by adding the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV to the line-up of its first all-electric SUV. The new variant comes with a sports chassis as standard that features model-specific springs and shock absorbers, and has been lowered by 15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear. Body-coloured bumpers and side sills further enhance the car’s sporty appearance. Whether fitted with rear- or all-wheel drive, the electric SUV boasts excellent traction, confidently transmitting the power generated by the electric drive system to the road in any situation. Because of how electric motors work, the car’s maximum torque is available immediately, even when pulling away. Furthermore, the high-voltage battery fitted in the floor between the axles ensures a low centre of gravity, which has a positive effect on the vehicle’s agility and behaviour when cornering. Thanks to its model-specific sports chassis, the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV can handle fast corners more dynamically and with less roll. The progressive steering, another standard feature, also allows for sportier handling.

* The availability of the maximum electrical output could be limited. The amount of power available in individual driving situations depends on various factors, such as ambient temperature and the charge status, temperature and condition or physical age of the high-voltage battery.

** Maximum electrical output 195 kW: Maximum output that can be accessed for a maximum of 30 seconds, calculated in accordance with UN GTR.21. The amount of power available in individual driving situations depends on various factors, such as ambient temperature and the charge status, temperature and condition or physical age of the high-voltage battery. The availability of the maximum power requires the high-voltage battery to be between 23°C and 50°C and have a charge level of > 88%. Deviations from the aforementioned parameters in particular may lead to a reduction in power, through to the complete unavailability of the maximum power. The battery temperature can be indirectly influenced by the auxiliary air conditioner to a certain extent and the charge level can, for example, be adjusted in the vehicle. The amount of power available at a particular time is shown in the vehicle’s power display. To maintain the high-voltage battery’s usable capacity as effectively as possible, a battery charging target of 80% is recommended if the vehicle is used daily (to be switched to 100% prior to long-distance journeys for example).

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: ŠKODA