ŠKODA ENYAQ iV awarded Red Dot for outstanding product design

The ENYAQ iV made a strong impression at its Red Dot premiere, winning the prestigious Red Dot for outstanding product design. The electric SUV won over the international jury of experts with its expressive, powerful design language. The ENYAQ iV thus seamlessly continues the Czech car manufacturer’s success story with the coveted award; ŠKODA AUTO has won 16 Red Dot Awards to date.

The ENYAQ iV’s bold design philosophy is expressed in balanced proportions, sculptural lines and its distinctive grille. For its first electric SUV, the manufacturer also offers the optional Crystal Face, which consists of 131 LEDs that illuminate the radiator grille, creating a fascinating front. The Crystal Face also combines with the animated Coming/Leaving Home function to produce a unique effect. The indicators with running light function at the rear of the electric SUV round off its captivating appearance.

The ENYAQ iV also sets new standards inside, scoring points for its extremely spacious interior. The room it offers matches the KODIAQ, despite the electric vehicle being shorter than the compact OCTAVIA. Design Selections, which reflect tastefully furnished living environments, replace the traditional equipment lines. ‘Loft’, for example, is inspired by modern family apartments, ‘Lodge’ is characterised by its particularly sustainable materials, and ‘Lounge’ combines sophistication with exclusivity. In terms of connectivity, the SUV model offers a 13-inch infotainment display and a head-up display including augmented reality, as well as remote-controlled parking via the MyŠKODA app. Offering more than 520 kilometres in the WLTP cycle, ENYAQ iV drivers benefit from a range suitable for everyday use without local exhaust emissions.

Some 50 experts evaluate products from around 60 countries

The Red Dot Award is one of the best-known design competitions in the world and is regarded as a symbol of high-quality product design. The international jury comprises independent trade journalists, designers and design lecturers. This year at the 66th run of the Red Dot Awards, the experts individually tested, discussed and evaluated approximately 7,800 products submitted from around 60 countries. They paid special attention to criteria such as innovation, formal quality, functionality, durability and ecological sustainability.

With the award for the ENYAQ iV, ŠKODA has now received the coveted red seal of quality for product design for the 16th time. The Czech car manufacturer also won the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design’ 2019 in the category ‘Brands’ for its successful brand communication.

SOURCE: ŠKODA