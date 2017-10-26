Škoda drives down the cost of business for SMES

Volkswagen Financial Services | Fleet has joined with ŠKODA to launch SME Direct; acomprehensive fleet package that provides an efficient method for managing vehicle running costs, increasing efficiency and proactively reducing vehicle downtime. The offer is exclusively available to small businesses running less than 20 cars on their fleet.

The award-winning ŠKODA Superb and newly face-lifted Octavia are more affordable than before for small businesses looking to upgrade their fleet. SME Direct offers the complete package to save businesses both time and money. The package includes real-time data to track the performance of the fleet, book services, monitor vehicle efficiency and usage, and offers round-the-clock support and assistance from the ŠKODA retail network.

In addition, every vehicle purchased before 31 December will include a free Dash Cam, to help reduce insurance premiums.

SME Direct – cost-saving benefits for all small business customers includes:

Free access to MyFleetPro web portal to manage entire fleet

ŠKODA Financial Services will help customers upload their data and show them how to use it, so it is stored in one place

A 24-hour, UK based telephone concierge

Helping drivers with accidents, breakdowns, service bookings, glass and tyre repair

No-quibble tyre replacement

Every tyre is replaced at no additional cost when needed (apart from malicious damage or vandalism)

Each customer will have their own dedicated account manager

They will work alongside companies to keep customers’ fleets running efficiently

Customers can pool their mileage

If some vehicles are over-mileage, but they haven’t exceeded the mileage on others, ŠKODA will balance it out to help avoid charges

£100 cover for end-of-contract damage costs

To help free up time from vetting invoices

“Our cars offer sleek design, performance and practicality, which are the key considerations to any company car purchase. The launch of the SME Direct package further supports smaller businesses running our vehicles by offering peace-of-mind and the functional features needed to keep overheads low. It also means they have 24/7 support, and help with the day-to-day running of their fleet.” said Henry Williams, ŠKODA Head of Fleet.

A ŠKODA Superb Hatch SE Technology can be purchased with SME Direct from £327 a month, with an Octavia Hatch SE Technology starting at £269 per month – offers are available for a 36 month contract. SME Direct is available from select ŠKODA retailers, and will enable customers to benefit from useful features such as MyFleetPro and mileage pooling to help efficiently manage their fleet.

For further information regarding SME Direct please visit www.vwfsfleet.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.