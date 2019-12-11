Skoda delivers 109,000 vehicles in November

Markets: Growth in Russia (+10.5%) and Czech domestic market (+5.7%)

Models: Demand for SUV models Karoq, Kodiaq and Kamiq remains high

Fourth generation of brand icon, the SKODA Octavia, celebrated its world premiere on 11 November at Prague National Gallery

Mladá Boleslav, 11 December 2019 – ŠKODA delivered 109,000 vehicles to customers in November, a slight decrease on the previous year (November 2018: 110,100 vehicles, -1.0%). The reason is the ongoing development of the Chinese car market. In Russia, deliveries increased by 10.5% year-on-year to 9,100 vehicles (November 2018: 8,200 vehicles). ŠKODA also grew in the Czech Republic with deliveries up 5.7% year-on-year to 8,100 vehicles (November 2018: 7,700 vehicles). Demand for the SUV models Karoq, Kodiaq and Kamiq remains high. The fourth-generation ŠKODA Octavia celebrated its world premiere in Prague on 11 November – the bestseller is more spacious, connected and safer than before, and has the ideal prerequisites to continue the success of its predecessors.

Alain Favey, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, emphasises: “Globally we are above the market level, except for China, where we are under pressure due to the continuously decreasing market. Our successful product campaign has been crucial to our success: alongside our successful SUV models, the Scala, the Kamiq, the first two iV models Superb iV and Citigoe iV, as well as the new Octavia, we are offering the right vehicles to inspire our customers.”

In Western Europe, ŠKODA delivered 41,700 vehicles in November, a decrease of 3.6% compared to last year (November 2018: 43,300 vehicles). In the brand’s largest single European market, Germany, deliveries are down 9.5% on the previous year at 15,600 vehicles (November 2018: 17,300 vehicles). By contrast, ŠKODA posted double-digit growth in France in November (3,400 vehicles, +17.0%), Spain (2,500 vehicles, +15.4%), Switzerland (2,000 vehicles, +13.5%) and Greece (400 vehicles, +71.4%).

In Central Europe, ŠKODA increased its deliveries by 3.9% to 19,200 vehicles (November 2018: 18,500 vehicles). In November, ŠKODA delivered 8,100 vehicles in the Czech Republic home market, an increase of 5.7% (November 2018: 7,700 vehicles). The manufacturer recorded double-digit growth in Hungary (1,400 vehicles, +28.0%) and Croatia (400 vehicles, +29.6%).

In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, ŠKODA delivered 4,300 vehicles to customers, 3.2% down on the previous year (November 2018: 4,400 vehicles). Deliveries in Ukraine increased by 18.3% to 600 vehicles (November 2018: 500 vehicles).

In Russia, deliveries increased by 10.5% year-on-year to 9,100 vehicles (November 2018: 8,200 vehicles).

In November, ŠKODA delivered 27,100 vehicles on its largest single market, China, representing a decline of 3.2% compared to the same month last year (November 2018: 28,000 vehicles). ŠKODA’s deliveries thus reflect the current development of the overall car market in the region.

In India, ŠKODA recorded 1,300 deliveries, a decrease of 8.1% compared to the previous year (November 2018: 1,400 vehicles).

ŠKODA deliveries in November 2019 (in units, rounded off, listed by model; +/- in per cent compared to November 2018):

ŠKODA Octavia (32,200; +3.8 %)

ŠKODA Kodiaq (16,700; +11.8 %)

ŠKODA Karoq (13,800; +12.5 %)

ŠKODA Fabia (11,100; -28.9 %)

ŠKODA Rapid (10,000; -37,0 %)

ŠKODA Kamiq (9,400; +86.3 %)

ŠKODA Superb (9,100; -23.7 %)

ŠKODA Scala (6,300; –)

ŠKODA Citigo (only sold in Europe: 400; -89.7%)

