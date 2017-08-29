Škoda contract grows with Clancy Plant

Clancy Plant, the service provider of all plant and transport requirements to The Clancy Group, has renewed its long-standing vehicle agreement with ŠKODA UK. The new contract has already delivered 11 vehicles and will see a further mix of 20 Octavia, Rapid Spaceback and Superb models added to the fleet this year.

ŠKODA currently provides nearly a fifth of Clancy Plant’s 400-strong fleet, which is used to support the company’s six nationwide offices and 2,500 employees across The Clancy Group.

Founded in 1962, Clancy Plant is a leading force in the construction industry that focuses on the service provision of plant, transport and traffic management. With a wide-ranging workforce spread across the country, the deciding factors when choosing new fleet vehicles are reliability, Whole Life Costs and keeping overheads as low as possible for drivers.

The balance of favour was tipped in ŠKODA’s direction due to the low p11d values attributed to the model range and competitive Whole Life Costs. The Rapid Spaceback diesel starts at £16,900 with a BIK of just 22% and the Octavia hatch is available from £20,395 with a BIK rate of 23%. The Superb offers comfort, style and practicality and is highly affordable from just £22,725 with a BIK rate of 23%.

A key addition to the Clancy Plant fleet for 2017 has been the Rapid Spaceback, which was facelifted earlier this year. The compact car has received new lighting systems to ensure even greater safety and passengers can always be online thanks to an available WLAN hotspot that helps keep businesses connected on the road. Truly living up to its name, interior design changes haven’t impacted the impressive 415 litre capacity boot space.

David Janes, Head of Sales & Corporate Accounts at Clancy Plant, commented: “We have a long-standing relationship with ŠKODA that has stretched almost a decade. With such a large workforce, we need a fleet that we can rely on and the comfort of knowing that support is on hand when needed – and that is what ŠKODA has consistently delivered for us.

“Feedback from our drivers about what they are driving and any problems that arise is extremely important, and one of the main reasons that we keep coming back to ŠKODA is the positive response to the cars. They perform extremely well and our driver’s running costs are kept low.”

David adds: “We are currently test-driving the new Kodiaq, and it certainly measures up in terms of performance and practicality. I can see it being an attractive option for our senior team in the future.”

Henry Williams, Head of Fleet at ŠKODA UK, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Clancy Plant over the years, and I am glad that our cars continue to be a strong draw for the company. The vastness and variety of the fleet that they run presents an exciting challenge for us to provide the best mix of models that combine a desirable drive and affordable option for drivers. I look forward to many more years working together.”

ŠKODA fleet provides a range of car configurations to suit any business. From the compact Citigo, to the spacious Rapid to the versatile new Octavia range; and now ŠKODA offers the whole package with an impressive SUV line-up with the newly launched Kodiaq and upcoming compact SUV, the Karoq.

For further information regarding ŠKODA fleet, please visit www.skoda.co.uk/fleet

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.