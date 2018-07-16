Škoda continues on record course: more than 650,000 deliveries in first half of 2018 and best June ever

ŠKODA continues on its course for success. In the first six months of this year, the Czech carmaker once again increased the number of deliveries. Delivering 652,700 vehicles, ŠKODA concludes the first half of the year with a record result. ŠKODA grew by 11.6% compared to the same period last year (January to June 2017: 585,000 vehicles). ŠKODA delivered 116,500 units in June alone – an increase of 10.8% compared to the same month last year (June 2017: 105,200 vehicles). The SUV models ŠKODA KODIAQ and KAROQ continue to be growth drivers. The compact SUV KAMIQ was successfully launched last month in ŠKODA’s largest single market, China.

“The results of the first half of this year impressively demonstrate the effectiveness of our model strategy. Our modern and wide range of models has been very well received by customers worldwide,” says ŠKODA CEO Bernhard Maier. “In the second half of 2018, we are expecting bottlenecks due to the introduction of the new WLTP test procedure; deliveries of some vehicles will therefore be delayed.”

Along with the new WLTP test procedure, a new emission standard will be introduced that will bring about a challenging situation for all automakers in 2018. Looking specifically at ŠKODA’s model range, this will manifest itself in several ways: The production of the current ŠKODA FABIA, for example, has already been sold out before the announced model change. The production launch of the upgraded version of the small car is set for August 2018.

In Western Europe, ŠKODA grew by 7.7% in June with 49,400 deliveries (June 2017: 45,900 vehicles). The Czech carmaker’s deliveries increased by 5.9% to 267,100 vehicles in the first half of the year (January to June 2017: 252,300 vehicles). ŠKODA delivered 17,600 vehicles to customers in June in the brand’s strongest individual European market, Germany, thereby confirming last year’s success (June 2017: 17,300 vehicles, + 1.6%). From January to June, ŠKODA increased vehicle sales in Germany to 93,000 vehicles (+ 5.6%, January to June 2017: 88,000 vehicles). Double-digit growth rates were recorded in France in the first half of the year (16,700 vehicles, + 25.1%), Spain (14,800 vehicles, +10.1%), Sweden (10,400 vehicles, + 17.5%) and the Netherlands (9600 vehicles +24.7%).

ŠKODA also grew in Central Europe in June, delivering 20,800 vehicles to customers (+8.2%, June 2017: 19,200 vehicles). Delivering 115,000 vehicles in the first half of the year, the company achieved an increase of 4.8% compared to the previous year (January to June 2017: 109,800 vehicles). With 9400 vehicles, ŠKODA’s Czech home market was up 5.8% on the same month last year (June 2017: 8900 vehicles). In the first six months of the year, ŠKODA delivered 52,000 vehicles in the region (January to June 2017: 51,200 vehicles, +1.4%). From January to June, ŠKODA also recorded growth in Hungary (7500 vehicles, +19.9%) and Croatia (3500 vehicles, +7.5%).

In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, ŠKODA delivered 4300 vehicles, an increase of 13.1% over the previous year (June 2017: 3800 vehicles). In the first half of this year, the Czech car manufacturer recorded an increase of 17.5% with 22,600 vehicles delivered (January to June 2017: 19,300 vehicles). In the first half of the year, the car manufacturer also posted double-digit growth in Romania (6800 vehicles, +29.2%), the Baltic States (4400 vehicles, +11.9%), Serbia (3500 vehicles, +11.6%), Bulgaria (2000 vehicles, +34.0%) and Bosnia (900 vehicles, +12.3%).

ŠKODA also significantly increased its deliveries in Russia: delivering 7100 vehicles represents an increase of 26.3% over the same month last year (June 2017: 5700 vehicles). In the first half of the year, ŠKODA delivered 36,300 vehicles in Russia. This corresponds to an increase of 26.6% over the previous year (January to June 2017: 28,700 vehicles).

China also made a major contribution to ŠKODA’s positive sales developments. In June, the number of deliveries in the region increased to 27,500 vehicles (+ 16.9%, June 2017: 23,500 vehicles). Last month, the ŠKODA KAMIQ compact SUV was successfully launched. ŠKODA offers this SUV exclusively in its largest single market worldwide. ŠKODA sold 165,500 vehicles in the first half of the year, up 23.5% on the previous year (January to June 2017: 134,000 vehicles).

ŠKODA deliveries to customers in the first half of 2018 (in units, rounded off, listed by model; +/-in percent compared to first six months of 2017):

ŠKODA CITIGO (only sold in Europe: 21,000; +6.9 %)

ŠKODA FABIA (105,300; -5.2 %)

ŠKODA RAPID (101,400; -1.5 %)

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (210,700; +2.6 %)

ŠKODA YETI (12,000; -72.1 %)

ŠKODA KAROQ (50,100; -)

ŠKODA SUPERB (74,100; -2.4 %)

ŠKODA KODIAQ (77,900; +187.8 %)

ŠKODA KAMIQ (200; -)

ŠKODA deliveries to customers in June 2018 (in units, rounded off, listed by model; +/-in percent compared to June 2017):

ŠKODA CITIGO (only sold in Europe: 4100; +28.6 %)

ŠKODA FABIA (17,500; -11.4 %)

ŠKODA RAPID (17,000; -3.2 %)

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (37,200; +6.1 %)

ŠKODA YETI (2200; -67.2 %)

ŠKODA KAROQ (12,500; -)

ŠKODA SUPERB (12,500; -4.0 %)

ŠKODA KODIAQ (13,400; +34.8 %)

ŠKODA KAMIQ (200; -)

