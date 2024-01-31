Škoda celebrates 90 years of the Superb at the Rétromobile Exhibition

In collaboration with its importer Škoda France, the Mladá Boleslav-based carmaker has put together an exclusive collection for Rétromobile. The Porte de Versailles exhibition will introduce eight cars to enthusiasts and the general public, representing Škoda’s past, present, and future.

“In selecting the cars we are presenting this year in Paris, we focused on celebrating the Superb’s 90th production anniversary.” Andrea Frydlová, head of the Škoda Museum

Škoda Superb: A decades-long legacy of excellence

Even before the Superb’s story began in 1934, Škoda had already manufactured prestigious cars from 1926 to 1930 through the licensed production of the Hispano-Suiza limousine. A 1928 model of this originally Spanish-Swiss brand, well-known in France, will also be on display at the Paris exhibition. The Superb range at the Škoda stand is represented by three six-cylinder historic models from 1936, 1938, and 1948 in various configurations. In addition, the latest modern generation of the Superb is among the exhibited vehicles: With production now underway, it continues the series’ tradition, equipped with state-of-the-art features and technology.

A racing special reborn and a glimpse into the future

From the very beginning, Škoda has been closely associated with racing and motorsport. Testifying to the brand’s success in motorsports, the Škoda 1100 OHC Coupé is making its debut on French soil. Only two closed versions of this striking racing special were built in 1959/1960. The fully operational racing car was reconstructed using the preserved frame, chassis, engine, and body construction based on original documentation, employing both traditional methods and cutting-edge technologies.

The exhibited Vision 7S concept study offers a peek into the future of individual mobility as envisioned by Škoda Auto: This large seven-seater family car is a symbol of purely electric propulsion and heralds Škoda’s powerful new design language, Modern Solid.

Voltavia: Electrified 1969 Škoda Octavia Combi

The Rétromobile exhibition is also introducing the public to the Voltavia project for the first time. This unique transformation of a 1969 Škoda Octavia Combi into a fully electric vehicle was realised by Automobile Propre – the first French website dedicated to electric vehicles. As part of the Retrofit Challenge organised by Škoda France, two editorial teams were tasked with converting 1960s Octavia cars into all-electric vehicles.

“There were plenty of options for converting this 1969 Škoda Octavia Combi to electric. Our team chose to focus on efficiency and comprehensiveness, while aiming to preserve key characteristics of the brand, such as utility and luggage space. We also ensured that the conversion was completely reversible.” Editor-in-chief Pierre Desjardins

The Voltavia is powered by a 75 kW electric motor with 220 Nm of torque, drawing energy from a 27.2 kWh battery, which comprises battery modules from the Enyaq.

The Rétromobile exhibition opens its doors at the Porte de Versailles centre in Paris on Wednesday, 31 January and runs until 4 February.

SOURCE: Škoda