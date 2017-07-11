More, more, more Škoda breaks registrations and order take record for first half of 2017

Milton Keynes, 11 July 2017: ŠKODA has outperformed the market once again, posting record UK registrations for the first half of 2017. An impressive 42,558 cars were registered from January to June – a new high for the brand, and 2% more than in 2016.

In an overall new car market that fell by 1.3%, ŠKODA bucked the trend by registering more cars and comprehensively filling its order book. The brand’s order take for the first six months of 2017 eclipsed 2016’s half-year total by 3%.

While the Octavia and Fabia delivered the biggest numbers overall, it was the Citigo (3,891) and Superb (5,565) that enjoyed the largest growth over the first-half of 2016. ŠKODA’s city car star saw registrations rise 17% over the same period in 2016, while the flagship Superb posted an equally impressive 13% rise in registrations.

ŠKODA’s market share for the month of June was 3.09%, while year-to-date market share for the brand stands at 3.04 per cent – a 0.77% increase over 2016. Growth for the ŠKODA brand was particularly strong across the fleet sector with registrations up 7% over the same six-month period of 2016.

The outlook for the rest of 2017 is equally exciting for ŠKODA. Following on from the launch of the new Kodiaq and updated Octavia range hitting showrooms in the Spring, ŠKODA will start deliveries of the facelifted Citigo, Rapid and Rapid Spaceback ranges in the coming weeks. These exciting new models will be followed by the all-new Karoq SUV, which will go on sale at the end of the year.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.