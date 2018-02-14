Škoda auto’s success continues in January

ŠKODA AUTO has seamlessly continued its 2017 record results: In January, the Czech carmaker delivered 103,800 vehicles to customers worldwide, 10.7% more than in the same period last year (January 2017: 93,800), and more than in any previous January. ŠKODA models were particularly in demand in Europe (+ 13.7%), Russia (+ 26%) and India (+ 13.8%). The new SUV models KODIAQ and KAROQ made significant contributions to the success.

“ŠKODA has made a dynamic start to the New Year. The growing demand for our vehicles proves that we are in an excellent position with our current model range,” says Alain Favey, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing. “As January’s sales figures show, the demand for our products remains high. Our new products, which we will be presenting in Geneva in March, will give us further impetus for growth – for example, the comprehensively modernised ŠKODA FABIA.”

In Western Europe, deliveries increased year-on-year by 13% to 38,600 vehicles (January 2017: 34,200 vehicles). Deliveries in the strongest European single market, Germany, increased to 12,800 vehicles (January 2017: 11,200 vehicles, +14.4%). Deliveries in the Netherlands increased by a strong 93.4% to 1,500 vehicles (January 2017: 800 vehicles). ŠKODA also achieved double-digit growth in Austria (2,300 vehicles, +18.5%), Italy (2,300 vehicles, +12.7%), France (2,200 vehicles, +27.9%), Belgium (2,000 vehicles, +15, 4%), Sweden (1,400 vehicles, +34.8%), Denmark (1,200 vehicles, +23.9%) and Norway (700 vehicles, +10.8%).

In Central Europe, ŠKODA recorded an increase in sales of 12.3% with 18,700 deliveries (January 2017: 16,700 vehicles). Deliveries of 8,600 vehicles in the domestic market of the Czech Republic were up 12.1% on the same month last year (7,700 vehicles). Double-digit growth was achieved in Slovakia (1,800 vehicles, +20.8%), Hungary (1,100 vehicles, +19.2%) and Slovenia (700 vehicles, +17.6%). The brand also recorded a strong increase in Croatia (500 vehicles; 101.2%).

In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, deliveries increased by 15% to 2,800 vehicles (January 2017: 2,400 vehicles). In Romania (800 vehicles, + 15.1%), the Baltic States (800 vehicles, + 43.8%) and Bulgaria (300 vehicles, + 27.4%), ŠKODA also recorded double-digit growth.

In Russia, deliveries increased by 26% to 4,500 vehicles (January 2017: 3,600 vehicles).

In China – ŠKODA’s largest single market worldwide – the brand achieved growth of 5% compared to the same month last year (January 2017: 30,000 vehicles) with 31,500 vehicles delivered.

In addition, ŠKODA’s markets in India (1,300 vehicles, +13.8%) and Turkey (1,600 vehicles, +22%) are developing positively.

ŠKODA brand deliveries in January 2018 (in units, rounded off, listed by model; +/- in percent compared to January 2017):

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (35,700; -4.5 %)

ŠKODA RAPID (16,400; -7.6 %)

ŠKODA FABIA (16,800; +7.2 %)

ŠKODA KODIAQ (13,600; – )

ŠKODA SUPERB (12,400; -8.3 %)

ŠKODA YETI (2,000; -68.8 %)

ŠKODA KAROQ (3,900; – )

ŠKODA CITIGO (only sold in Europe: 3,000; +19.1 %)

