Record September: Škoda Auto delivers 112,900 vehicles (+ 5.4%) to customers › Markets: Positive development in Europe (+ 8,9%), Russia (+ 20,1%) and India (+ 37,0%)

Models: Škoda OCTAVIA remains a global bestseller, SUV Škoda KODIAQ provides strong growth impetus

Market entry: New compact SUV Škoda KAROQ will be launched on the first markets in October

Škoda Auto’s global growth continues: Delivering 112,900 vehicles worldwide, the company achieved the best monthly result in the 122-year history of the traditional Czech brand (September 2016: 107,100 Vehicles; +5.4 %). This is the 22nd month of growth in a row. Škoda Auto grew in Europe (+ 8,9%), Russia (+ 20,1%) and India (+ 37%). The brand promises further growth impetus from the new Škoda KAROQ. The new compact SUV will be available in the first markets from October.

​“This September, we were able to surpass the record sales of September 2016. This development underscores the fact that we are on the right course with our SUV campaign,” says Alain Favey, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing. “With the Škoda KODIAQ, we successfully launched a true gamechanger in February this year. The large SUV already represents an important pillar of our company’s positive sales development. With the introduction of the Škoda KAROQ, we are now opening the next chapter of our SUV campaign.

In Western Europe, Škoda Auto delivered 48,500 vehicles and posted an increase of 5.8% compared to the same month last year (September 2016: 45,800 vehicles). Deliveries on the strongest single European market, Germany, rose by 8.8% to 17,700 vehicles (September 2016: 16,300 vehicles). The brand achieved double-digit growth in France (3000 vehicles, +27.6%), Italy (2100 vehicles, + 23.6%), the Netherlands (1700 vehicles, +20.3%), Austria (2400 vehicles; 33.4%), Norway (700 vehicles, +13,8%) and Ireland (400 vehicles, + 29.8%).

In Central Europe, Škoda Auto recorded an increase of 8.1% to 16,400 deliveries (September 2016: 15,100 vehicles). In the Czech Republic, Škoda Auto’s home market, sales were up 11.1% to 7,800 vehicles (September 2016: 7,000 vehicles). The brand was especially strong in Croatia (300 vehicles, + 48.9%).

In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, deliveries rose by 40.8% to 4,400 units (September 2016: 3100 vehicles). The brand achieved a strong increase in Serbia (900 vehicles, +119.6%), or in Ukraine (700 vehicles; + 125,5 %) and a double-digit sales growth in Romania (1,100 vehicles, +13.2%) and Bulgaria (300 vehicles; +17,1 %). In Russia, Škoda Auto’s deliveries rose by 20.1% to 5,800 units (September 2016: 4,800 vehicles).

In China – Škoda’s largest single market – the manufacturer achieved 30,600 deliveries in the past month (September 2016: 32,000 vehicles; -4.5%). Škoda anticipated the decline, which was primarily due to the current Škoda OCTAVIA and Škoda RAPID model changes. The company expects sales to return to normal by the end of the year.

In India, the traditional Czech brand achieved a sales increase of 37,0% in September. Deliveries rose to 1,600 units (September 2016: 1100 vehicles).

Škoda deliveries to customers in September 2017 (in units, rounded off, by model; +/- in percent compared to September 2016):

Škoda OCTAVIA (37.400; -8,5 %)

Škoda FABIA (19.100; -3,3 %)

Škoda RAPID (19.000; -3,5 %)

Škoda KODIAQ (13.300; – )

Škoda SUPERB (13.900; +2,9 %)

Škoda YETI (6.300; -27,1 %)

Škoda CITIGO (only sold in Europe: 3.900; -14,8 %)

