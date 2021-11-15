ŠKODA AUTO wins Red Dot Design Awards for Interface & User Experience Design

Jury praises ‘MyŠKODA’ app and digital design system ‘ŠKODA Flow’

ŠKODA AUTO won over the jury of the renowned Red Dot Design Awards this year with its MyŠKODA app concept and the ŠKODA Flow design system. The car manufacturer has previously won the award for excellent product design twelve times and has also scooped four prizes in the brand and communication design category. ŠKODA AUTO has now been presented with an award in the Interface & User Experience category for the first time.

“Modern user interfaces that can be used intuitively play a crucial role in shaping the user experience. We are delighted to have received this year’s Red Dot Design Award for the MyŠKODA smartphone app concept and the digital design system ŠKODA Flow. These awards are a great recognition of our work and show that our operating concepts and modern interfaces have not only been well received by our customers but also by internationally recognised design experts.” Martin Jahn, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing

The MyŠKODA smartphone app received the Red Dot for its design concept in the ‘Interface & User Experience Design’ category. The jury also rated it ‘Best of the Best’. The app is one of 61 award-worthy submissions this year, with the experts choosing the winners out of 4,110 entries from 54 countries. The current MyŠKODA app enables users, for example, to switch on the heating, air-conditioning and unlock the vehicle using their smartphone. Parcels can also be delivered to the boot this way. In addition, the MyŠKODA app can provide information on various aspects of the vehicle and when the next servicing appointment is due. The new concept aims to make remote vehicle operation even faster and easier: Designers and researchers got in touch with hundreds of customers to understand their needs regarding e-mobility even better. Based on the findings, the new functions in the app can be used easily and intuitively. The jury praised this commitment to making electromobility ‘Simply Clever’ for customers.

The Czech car manufacturer received the second award for its ‘ŠKODA Flow’ project. The online library lists more than 1,000 standardised components, guidelines and resources for designers, programmers, developers and other specialists to help them create digital products. This results in a unified approach to user interfaces across all platforms – from smartphones and smartwatches to PCs and the vehicle’s infotainment system.

The internationally renowned Red Dot Design Award is presented each year to the most innovative design projects across the three main categories: product design, brand and communication design and design concept.

SOURCE: ŠKODA