Škoda Auto uses sustainable HVO fuel in newly produced diesel models and its logistics fleet

Celebrating Earth Day: Škoda Auto switches to using high-quality HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) fuel for the initial fill in newly manufactured diesel vehicles and for refueling its logistics fleet

Škoda Auto now uses sustainable HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) fuel as the initial fill for newly manufactured diesel models produced at its Czech factories and for refuelling its logistics fleet. This synthetic diesel is produced from waste materials and differs from biodiesel, which is derived from agricultural crops. HVO fuel is made from used fats and oils through a chemical hydrogenation process and therefore does not require any farmland, making it even more sustainable. The advanced-generation biofuel is supplied by the Czech state-owned company ČEPRO. This initiative is part of the joint decarbonisation measures being implemented across the company and is designed to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of Škoda Auto’s corporate activities. In production and logistics, the Czech carmaker aims to achieve carbon-neutral operation at all its plants in the Czech Republic and India by the end of the decade.

“HVO fuel offers up to 90% lower net carbon emissions compared to fossil diesel. As the first Volkswagen Group brand to adopt this innovative solution, we are utilizing HVO not only in our passenger vehicles but also for refuelling trucks that manage internal logistics at our Czech plants. From August to December 2024, these internal vehicles consumed approximately 46,000 litres of HVO fuel – corresponding to an annual saving of around 300 tonnes of CO₂. This initiative marks a significant step towards reducing the carbon footprint of our operations and achieving CO₂-neutral production at our manufacturing sites.” Karsten Schnake, Škoda Auto Board Member for Procurement and Sustainability Representative of the Board

HVO: A sustainable fuel with a host of benefits

HVO fuel is an advanced biofuel classified as a synthetic diesel substitute. It is produced through a hydrogenation process, primarily using waste oils, including used cooking oil and plant- and animal-based fats. Unlike biodiesel, HVO fuel does not rely on agricultural crops for its production.

HVO fuel is clear in appearance, practically odourless and has a significantly higher cetane number than fossil diesel (70 compared to 51). This improves combustion efficiency and helps lower pollutant emissions, particularly particulate matter. HVO fuel is also free from sulphur, aromatic hydrocarbons, and high-boiling-point hydrocarbons. As a result, it reduces emissions of harmful substances and leads to less frequent regeneration cycles of diesel particulate filters (DPF). In older diesel engines, HVO fuel may also contribute to quieter and smoother running. The fuel can be freely blended with conventional diesel.

Škoda vehicles approved for HVO fuel

All Škoda diesel models from model year 2022 onwards (produced from calendar week 25 of 2021) are approved to use HVO fuel. HVO-approved vehicles are marked with an XTL symbol on the fuel filler cap, while older models can have their compatibility confirmed by authorised Škoda dealers. HVO fuel and HVO-diesel blends are now widely available across European markets.

Škoda Auto’s path to decarbonisation

Škoda Auto has been working to reduce its environmental footprint and remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality across all production sites in the Czech Republic and India by 2030, with its Vrchlabí plant having already reached carbon neutrality in 2020. A key milestone is the conversion of the heating plant in Mladá Boleslav, carried out in partnership with ŠKO-ENERGO. Once the plant switches fully to biomass, it will reduce net CO₂ emissions by up to 290,000 tonnes per year.

SOURCE: Škoda