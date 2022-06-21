ŠKODA AUTO to present innovative sustainability concepts at Berlin’s GREENTECH Festival

ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Purchasing Karsten Schnake to speak about supply chains and the circular economy at the international event

ŠKODA AUTO will be presenting innovative sustainability concepts in the company’s procurement at the Greentech Festival in Berlin from 22 to 24 June. ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Purchasing Karsten Schnake is going to speak on the topics of supply chains, the circular economy and sustainable materials, among other things, as part of a panel discussion. ŠKODA will also be presenting its new all-electric top model, the ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV, and an ENYAQ iV 80 will be available for test drives.

“As a car manufacturer, we are aware of our distinct responsibility for the climate and the environment, and we understand the changing demands and expectations of our customers. At ŠKODA AUTO, we take a holistic approach to sustainability and have defined ambitious goals in the area of purchasing in collaboration with our partners. The GREENTECH Festival is the perfect forum to scout promising innovations and establish long-term and sustainable partnerships.” Karsten Schnake, Board Member for Purchasing at ŠKODA AUTO

The GREENTECH Festival takes place from 22 to 24 June in the research and industrial park of the former Berlin Tegel Airport. The platform is aimed at representatives from the fields of business, politics, science and technology as well as the public. The programme is divided into three sections: CONFERENCE, GREEN AWARDS and EXHIBITION. More than 100 exhibitors will be participating in this year’s festival. During the two-day events, expert talks, presentations and lectures on sustainability will also be on the agenda.

ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Purchasing Karsten Schnake will be speaking about sustainability criteria in purchasing, supply chains and the circular economy, among other topics, on the DEEPDIVE stage on Thursday, 23 June from 11:45 a.m.. ŠKODA AUTO will be putting on a varied programme for festival visitors at stand i08 in ‘Activation Area’. In addition, the all-electric ENYAQ COUPE RS iV will be on show here, and three ŠKODA ENYAQ iV 80s will be available for test drives.

Sustainability at ŠKODA AUTO

ŠKODA AUTO consistently seeks to minimise the environmental impact of its business activities and has once again significantly strengthened its ambitious environmental targets in the NEXT LEVEL – ŠKODA STRATEGY 2030: From 2030, the Czech and Indian production sites will be manufacturing vehicles with net-zero emissions, and the brand’s fleet emissions in Europe will drop by more than 50% compared to 2020. The Vrchlabí plant is leading the way: Since the end of 2020, it has been the carmaker’s first production site to be net CO2 neutral. The company is also reorienting its Purchasing department: Sustainability and the circular economy play a key role here, as well. ŠKODA AUTO continues to involve its suppliers along the entire value chain and supports them in developing innovative sustainability approaches.

SOURCE: ŠKODA